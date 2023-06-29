Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5

Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5 View Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

The White Sox scored in each of the first five innings to build a 9-2 lead. Chicago had 17 hits, including three apiece from Andrew Vaughn and Zach Remillard.

Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jiménez also went deep. Lucas Giolito (6-5) struck out nine, going seven innings for the fourth time this season.

Los Angeles’ Brandon Drury had three hits, including a solo shot in the seventh, and drove in three runs. Hunter Renfroe also homered in the seventh.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout had back-to-back triples in the first inning. It is the first time in 19 years Angels’ teammates have done that in the opening frame.

Zavala was mired in a 4-for-35 slump before breaking out of it.

The catcher — who is batting .168 on the year —provided the go-ahead hit with a solo shot to left-center in the second and then homered down the left-field line in the fifth. He added a two-run single in the ninth.

Robert, who is second in the American League in home runs, hit a 444-foot, two-run shot to center off Jaime Barria (2-3) in the first inning for his 23rd of the season and put the White Sox on the board.

The Angels tied it in the first on Trout’s RBI triple and Drury’s base hit before Giolito retired 12 straight Halos hitters.

Jiménez led off the third with a homer to left center and Remillard had an RBI double to extend the advantage to 5-2.

Vaughn then put it out of reach on a bases-loaded double in the fourth inning to make it a six-run lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Liam Hendriks (right elbow inflammation) did some throwing from flat ground, but it is expected it will be at least a week before he begins throwing from the mound.

Angels: SS Zach Neto (left oblique strain) is still waiting to resume baseball activities according to manager Phil Nevin. Neto went on the injured list on June 15.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn (4-8, 6.40 ERA) is 4-3 in 11 career starts against the Angels.

Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval (4-6, 4.16 ERA) has allowed two or fewer earned runs eight of his 14 starts this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer