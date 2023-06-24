Pirates end a 10-game skid, rallying in the 9th to beat the Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) — Carlos Santana broke a ninth-inning tie with an RBI single and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a 10-game losing streak, rallying to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night.

Down 1-0 after eight innings, the Pirates scored three runs against relievers A.J. Puk (3-2) and Dylan Floro.

Josh Palacios had a pinch leadoff single and Andrew McCutchen reached on a one-out infield single. Palacios and McCutchen then successfully stole bases before Connor Joe tied it with an RBI groundout.

Santana chased Puk with a line drive to center. Floro relieved and allowed consecutive singles to Henry Davis and pinch-hitter Tucupita Marcano. Santana raced home on Marcano’s single.

Pittsburgh starter Luis Ortiz settled down after allowing a run in the first and shut out Miami the next seven frames. Ortiz (2-3) gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out five. David Bednar closed with a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Miami’s Luis Arraez had three hits to raise his major league-leading batting average to .402.

Jesús Luzardo threw seven-plus innings of two-hit ball for Miami. The left-hander struck out nine and walked one.

Jesús Sánchez gave Miami lead with a run-scoring single in the first.

ROSTER MOVE

The Pirates selected Gonzales’ contract from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned OF Cal Mitchell to the minor league club. Gonzales started at second base and was hitless in three at-bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Transferred RHP Vince Velasquez (right elbow surgery) to the 60-day injured list.

Marlins: RHP Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness) gave up six runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 3.60) was set to start Saturday against RHP Bryan Hoeing (1-1, 2.70).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports