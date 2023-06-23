MLB-best Rays lose ace McClanahan to back injury, and game 6-5 to lowly Royals View Photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays lost ace Shane McClanahan to mid-back tightness in a 6-5 loss to the lowly Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

McClanahan was looking to become the majors’ first 12-game winner of the year before leaving with two outs in the fourth. The left-hander, 11-1 this season, gave up two runs, four hits and two walks in a 66-pitch outing.

Maikel Garcia drew a walk from Pete Fairbanks (0-2) to start the ninth, then stole second and third. After Fairbanks got a pair of strikeouts, Garcia scored on MJ Melendez’s infield single down the first-base line to put the Royals ahead 6-5. The Royals stole seven bases overall.

Aroldis Chapman (3-2) struck out the side during a perfect eighth, topping out at 102.6 mph. Scott Barlow got three outs for his ninth save.

Kansas City took a 3-2 lead in the seventh on Drew Waters’ solo homer and his two-run eighth-inning single off Jason Adam tied it at 5.

Francisco Mejía hit a homer leading the seventh and Randy Arozarena had a two-run single as Tampa Bay went up 5-3. Arozarena also had an RBI single during a two-run first and has 53 RBIs

The Rays (52-26) dropped to 32-9 at home. Kansas City has the second-worst record in the majors at 21-54.

Rays manager Kevin Cash announced before the game that shortstop Wander Franco would not play at least Thursday and Friday games due to how he has handled frustrating situations this season.

Former Tampa Bay coach Matt Quatraro faced his old team for the first time as the Royals manager.

GREAT BEGINNING

Royals LHP Austin Cox entered with one out in the second and didn’t allow a hit to his first 11 batters to extend his run of not giving one up to begin his career to 39. The stretch, ended by Arozarena’s single in the fifth, is the longest since 1961, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He recorded 34 outs, walked four and one batter reached on error.

TRAINERS ROOM

Royals: LHP Amir Garrett (left elbow) walked three and struck out one in two-thirds of an ininng in his first game with Triple-A Omaha. … LHP Ryan Yarbrough (facial fractures), who was hit by a 106.2 mph ball off the bat of Oakland’s Ryan Noda on May 7, will make his second rehab start Saturday for Omaha. … 1B Vinnie Pasquantino had right shoulder labrum surgery Wednesday and is expected to be ready for 2023.

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe (herniated disc) will hit against relievers Andrew Kittredge (Tommy John surgery) and Calvin Faucher (right elbow) on Friday.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Zach Eflin (8-3) was set to face RHP Zack Greinke (1-7) on Friday night.

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press