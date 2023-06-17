Turner homers twice, including grand slam, to help Red Sox rout rival Yankees 15-5. View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Justin Turner had a grand slam, a two-run home run and a double, Masataka Yoshida drove in three runs and the Boston Red Sox routed the New York Yankees 15-5 on Friday night.

Turner tied his career high with six RBIs and scored three runs. Boston earned its third victory in four meetings with its rival after winning two of three during last week’s series in New York. Yoshida had four hits. Boston’s 15 hits and 17 hits marked season highs, and the Yankees tied their season high for runs allowed.

Tanner Houck gave up one run and four hits, with two strikeouts and a walk before leaving the game in the fifth inning after being struck in the face by a line drive by Kyle Higashioka.

Houck immediately went to the ground and stayed down for a few minutes while he was attended to by athletic trainers. His right cheek was bleeding, but he was able to get to his feet and walk off the field on his own power. The team announced his injury as a facial contusion. He was replaced by Joe Jacques (1-0), who gave up three runs over two innings.

Aaron Judge missed his 10th game since sprained his right toe. The Yankees are 8-12 with Judge on the injured list and 31-19 when the AL MVP is available.

Yankees starter Domingo Germán (4-4) was chased in the third inning after he gave up a leadoff double to Adam Duvall, RBI single to Yoshida and double to Christian Arroyo. Germán gave up seven runs, his most in two years, while allowing seven hits, with two walks and a wild pitch.

He was replaced by Matt Krook, who made his major league debut after being on the roster for 12 career big league games. Krook got two outs via grounders before Pablo Reyes scored off a groundball to third that was mishandled by Josh Donaldson.

Alex Verdugo singled to load the bases and Turner cleared them with his second homer of the night, a 429-foot drive to center field.

Krook’s night ended in the fourth after 1 2/3 innings that saw him give up three runs, four hits and a walk.

The Yankees were credited with just two errors but were out of sorts defensively throughout. They made wild throws, mishandled ground balls and were out of position other times which allowed infield hits.

FAST START

New York did get on the scoreboard first after Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI grounder in the first but Yoshida hit a double into the left-field gap that caromed off the Green Monster in the bottom half, scoring Turner and Rafael Devers. Turner then made it 4-1 in the second, jumping on Germán’s first pitch curveball and driving it 367 feet and into the Green Monster seats for his ninth home run.

NOT A HOME RUN

Donaldson’s single in the fourth inning marked the Yankees’ third baseman’s first hit since opening day that wasn’t a home run. He hit hs sixth homer of the season — a solo shot — in the eighth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said Judge received another platelet-rich plasma injection on his toe but continues to make progress on an injury that has him sidelined for the second time this season. … Outfielder Harrison Bader (strained right hamstring) will make at least one more rehab appearance in the minors before possibly rejoining the team as early as Tuesday. … Left-hander Carlos Rodón (strained left forearm) is slated to begin rehab starts in Double-A Somerset and may need as many as three starts. … Left-hander Nestor Cortes may begin playing catch this weekend, with July being the earliest he could be back.

Red Sox: Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi is currently not participating in baseball activities and is only receiving treatment on his surgically repaired left knee at the team’s facility in Florida, manager Alex Cora said. Mondesi hasn’t since the Red Sox acquired him in a trade with Kansas City in January. He appeared in each of the Royals’ first 15 games in 2022 but missed the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA) will make his 15th start on Saturday. He has lasted at least five innings in each of his last five starts.

Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78) will be making his 11th start. He has a 2.80 ERA in his last eight starts and hasn’t allowed a home run 19 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer