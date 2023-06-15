Abreu scores on throwing error to cap wild 9th, Astros beat Nationals 5-4 View Photo

HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu scored on catcher Keibert Ruiz’s throwing error in a wild ninth inning to give the Houston Astros a 5-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Kyle Tucker led off with a single off Hunter Harvey (2-3), and Abreu followed with an infield single. Yainer Diaz struck out before Corey Julks walked to load the bases to set up Jake Meyers’ grounder to short.

C.J. Abrams threw home to get the second out, but Ruiz’s throw to first went off Meyers’ helmet and allowed Abreu to score. The Nationals argued the final play with the umpires, but to no avail.

Washington rallied for three runs in the ninth off Houston closer Ryan Pressly (1-2). Joey Meneses reached on an error by Alex Bregman to start the inning and scored on an RBI double by Corey Dickerson.

After Keibert Ruiz grounded out, Ildemaro Vargas grounded to the pitcher, but Pressly threw wide to home, allowing Dickerson to score. Dominic Smith tied it at 4 with an RBI triple, but Pressly recovered to get two groundouts to end the inning and keep it tied.

Abreu hit a two-run double in the first, and Abreu and Diaz hit back-to-back solo home runs in the fourth to make it 4-0. Abreu finished with three hits and is 5 for 7 in the two games against Washington.

Framber Valdez allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts in seven innnings. He lowered his ERA to 2.27. Valdez has allowed one run or fewer in four of his last five starts.

The Nationals got a run back in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Abrams, scoring Smith, who had doubled to lead off the inning.

Josiah Gray allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts in seven innings. It was second time in the last three games Gray has surrendered four runs.

Washington has lost eight of its last nine games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: SS Jeremy Peña was out of the lineup for a third straight game with an unspecified illness. Manager Dusty Baker said Pena would be in the lineup Thursday. … RHP Lance McCullers Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after having right forearm surgery Tuesday to repair his flexor tendon and remove a bone spur, Astros General Manager Dana Brown announced. … DH Yordan Alvarez could miss at least four weeks with a right oblique strain, Brown said. … OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) is pain-free and looking good, Brown said, adding that Brantley is running, throwing and hitting. Brantley will continue to be given more to do, but a timeline on his return is still uncertain, Brown said. … RHP José Urquidy (right shoulder) is throwing off flat ground over 100 feet, with an expected return date around or after the All Star break, Brown said.

UP NEXT

Nationals LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-5, 4.04 ERA) will start Thursday against RHP Cristian Javier (7-1, 3.13) in the finale of the three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports