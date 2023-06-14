Sánchez slugs 3-run homer to lead Padres past the Guardians 6-3 View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a three-run home run, his sixth homer since joining the Padres on May 30, as San Diego beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 Tuesday night in front of a sell-out crowd.

Sánchez’ first inning blast into the first row of seats in left-center scored Juan Soto and Jake Cronenworth. It is also Sánchez’ sixth home run in 12 games for the first time since June 12-25, 2021.

Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. added a solo homer in the second inning, his thirteenth of the season, to put the Padres up 4-0. Tatis also scored in the first after a walk and a sacrifice fly to left field by Xander Bogaerts.

Cleveland designated hitter Josh Bell put the Guardians on the board with a solo homer in the top of the second.

Bogaerts’ fifth-inning, RBI double to deep right-center scored Manny Machado from second base, and was enough to chase Guardians starter Tanner Bibee.

Bibee (2-2) struggled to find his control early, walking the first two batters he faced, and surrendering six earned runs over four innings. He allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out three.

The Guardians added a run in the fifth inning on Steven Kwan’s RBI groundout, and another in the sixth when third basemen José Ramírez scored on Tyler Freeman’s sacrifice fly.

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (4-2) surrendered three earned runs on seven hits over six innings. He finished with five strikeouts and a walk.

Steven Wilson and Nick Martinez pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings, respectively, and Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 16th save.

San Diego’s bullpen has the second lowest ERA in major league baseball since May 1st.

The Padres have won four of the last five games, and had their 23rd sellout of the season in 34 home dates.

ROSTER MOVES

Padres’ designated hitter Nelson Cruz was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday night’s game, first basemen Alfonso Rivas was optioned to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move. Cruz had been placed on the on the injured list following a right hamstring strain.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians second basemen Andres Gimenez returned Tuesday night for a pinch-hitting appearance following a left hamstring injury that occurred Sunday in Houston.

UP NEXT

The Padres will send RHP Michael Wacha (6-2, 3.18) against Guardians RHP Aaron Civale (2-1, 2.31) on Wednesday.

By KRIS KEEHL

Associated Press