Renfroe’s HR keys three-run sixth, Angels beat Rangers 7-3 for third straight View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hunter Renfroe’s two-run homer capped a three-run sixth inning and the surging Los Angeles Angels beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Renfroe’s homer helped spoil the major league debut of Owen White (0-1), who was recalled from Double-A Frisco. White entered with one out in the fifth inning and gave up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Angels have won three consecutive games and eight of their last nine. At 38-31, they are seven games over .500 for the first time since May 27, 2022, and are within 4½ games of Texas.

“We’re starting to heat up. Once we get going, it’s going to be hard to stop us,” said Renfroe, who hit his 12th homer of the season but only his second since May 10. “We’re looking to win 15 games a month. That’s going to put us where we want to be.”

Los Angeles added three more runs in the ninth, two on Zach Neto’s homer. Neto has three homers in his last three after hitting two in his first 51.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reached base all five times – single, double, two walks and an intentional walk – extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He scored twice and stole his 10th base of the season.

The Rangers have lost three straight and five of six.

Jimmy Herget (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Jaime Barria, who allowed all three runs in 4 1/3 innings. Carlos Estevez recorded the final two outs, leaving runners at first and third, for his 18th save in 18 opportunities.

White followed starter Cody Bradford, who limited the Angels to one run on two hits in 4 1/3 innings, throwing 64 pitches – four days after throwing 99 for Triple-A Round Rock. Bradford was also recalled, to fill in for Jon Gray, unable to start because of a blister.

“Didn’t do the best I could. Made one mistake I feel like,” said White, who was told of the callup at midnight while in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and drove to Arlington on Tuesday morning. “I hope I proved something.”

Nathaniel Lowe and Corey Seager each homered among three hits for Texas. Lowe’s was a two-run homer in the third inning, Seager’s leading off the fifth. The Rangers managed only three other hits and left 11 runners on base.

A TROUT-LIKE HIGHLIGHT

Angels CF Mike Trout was given his fifth day off this season. Enter Mickey Moniak, who resembled the 10-time All-Star with a leaping catch by bracing himself against the fence to rob Ezequiel Duran of a home run in the fourth inning with Los Angeles trailing 2-1.

“Just a great jump,” manager Phil Nevin said. “Those short walls are sure fun to play with.”

SHORT HOPS

Angels 1B Brandon Drury played one night after earning a one-game suspension for making contact with plate umpire Ramon de Jesus by appealing the suspension. Drury said he made inadvertent contact. … To make room for Bradford and White, Texas optioned LHP Cole Ragans and RHP Yerry Rodriguez to Round Rock.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: INF Gio Urshela was out of the starting lineup for the fourth time in five games because of back soreness, having entered Monday night’s 12-inning game in the 10th inning. Nevin said he hopes Urschela can return in a day or two.

Rangers: INF/OF Brad Miller (right oblique strain) and RHP Glenn Otto (shoulder strain) began rehab assignments with Round Rock.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.79 ERA) comes off his lone victory, limiting the Chicago Cubs to one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight last Thursday.

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.14), who spent 6½ seasons with the Angels (2015-21), hasn’t lost a home start since May 9.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports