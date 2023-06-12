McMahon, Jones homers in 9th around rain delay lift Rockies over Padres 5-4 View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a tying homer in heavy rain just before a 1-hour, 25-minute delay in the ninth inning and Nolan Jones hit a game-ending 472-foot drive just after the resumption that gave the Colorado Rockies a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

“It’s the best feeling in the world, to get an opportunity to help the team win and put it away in the ninth,” said Jones, one of three rookies who homered for the Rockies.

Colorado’s Coco Montes homered in his major league debut to spoil a strong start by Blake Snell, who struck out a season-high 12 in seven innings. Ezequiel Tovar also went deep for the Rockies.

“I couldn’t have drew it up any better,” Montes said. “We got the win at the end, Nolan Jones walk-off. It was a great day all around.”

Jake Cronenworth homered and Fernando Tatís Jr. had two hits for the Padres, who were trying to sweep a series in Denver for the first time since Sept. 19-21, 2011.

Montes’ two-run homer, his second hit of the game, tied the score 3-3 in the eighth. San Diego went ahead when Ha-Seong Kim scored on Justin Lawrence’s (3-3) ninth-inning wild pitch.

The rain became heavier and it was getting tougher for the players in the field.

“The last inning was the worst when the rain started coming down pretty hard,” Juan Soto said. “Before that, it seemed like a lot but it wasn’t that bad.”

The tarp went on the field just after McMahon’s home run against Tom Cosgrove.

“It was crazy,” McMahon said. “I’m not going to lie, I didn’t see the ball very well the first couple of pitches, saw it good the third time. It was coming down pretty good.”

Brent Honeywell (2-4) retired the first two batters after play resumed before Jones drove a 1-0 changeup into the second deck in right-center.

Snell, who allowed one run, took a Randal Grichuk line drive off of his left foot with one out in the seventh but finished the inning with a 3-1 lead.

“I wanted to be out there and continue to compete, but at that point I don’t think it’s worth it,” Snell said. “I got hit and I only went seven. It was pretty swollen, but it’s getting better. I’ll be good for my next start.”

Tovar put Colorado ahead with a solo homer in the first. Tatís had a sacrifice fly in the third inning and Cronenworth hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Dinelson Lamet.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF Nelson Cruz (right hamstring strain) is expected to be activated from the injured list on Tuesday when the team opens a three-game home series against Cleveland, manager Bob Melvin said. … RHP Seth Lugo (left calf strain) was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday or Monday.

Rockies: C Elías Díaz was not in the lineup after taking a foul ball off the mask on Saturday. It was the second straight game he was hit on the mask and was removed from Saturday’s game for precautionary reasons. C Brian Serven was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque for Sunday’s game. … OF Charlie Blackmon (right hand fracture) was placed on the 10-day injured list.

NICE TO MEET YOU

Montes’ debut was almost cut short in the second inning. Montes tracked Xander Bogaerts’ popup into the outfield but didn’t hear centerfielder Brenton Doyle calling him off. Montes made the catch as the two collided, with Doyle appearing to take the brunt of it. He was checked by a trainer and remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-2, 4.35) will start the opener against Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10) will face the Red Sox to open a three-game series in Boston on Monday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press