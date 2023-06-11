No-hit bid by Cubs’ Hendricks ended by Giants’ Haniger with two outs in 8th

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mitch Haniger doubled with two outs in the eighth inning for the San Francisco Giants’ first hit against the Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks on Saturday.

Hendricks had faced one batter over the minimum and thrown 59 of 92 pitches for strikes before Haniger drove a fastball off the left-field wall on the eighth pitch of his at-bat. That ended the longest no-hit bid in the major leagues this season.

Before Haniger’s hit, the only Giants batter to reach base was Michael Conforto, who drew a five-pitch walk with one out in the second. Hendricks retired his next 19 batters before Haniger’s hit.

Center fielder Mike Tauchman helped by making a diving, backhand catch to rob Brandon Crawford of an extra-base hit near the warning track in the third.

Hendricks started the season on the injured list with a strained right shoulder. He made his season debut May 25 and was making his fourth start.

The 33-year-old right-hander, in the 10th season of a big league career spent entirely with the Cubs, entered with six complete games and four shutouts in 225 starts.

Chicago led 4-0. Matt Mervis homered in the third and Christopher Morel in the fourth, both off Jakob Junis, and Morel added a two-run single in the fifth.

