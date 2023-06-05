Stroman wins 4th straight start, Amaya hits 1st homer as Cubs beat Padres 7-1 View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched six strong innings to win his fourth consecutive start and rookie Miguel Amaya went 3 for 3 with his first major league home run as the Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Sunday.

Yan Gomes and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back homers off Ryan Weathers (1-4), and Dansby Swanson added a two-run double later in the second inning.

Amaya’s two-run drive off reliever Drew Carlton made it 7-0 in the third.

Stroman (6-4) allowed just an unearned run and four hits, striking out six. He lowered his ERA to 2.39.

Julian Merryweather, Michael Fulmer and Brandon Hughes each tossed a scoreless inning to finish the five-hitter.

