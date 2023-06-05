Cloudy
91.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stroman wins 4th straight start, Amaya hits 1st homer as Cubs beat Padres 7-1

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Stroman wins 4th straight start, Amaya hits 1st homer as Cubs beat Padres 7-1

Photo Icon View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched six strong innings to win his fourth consecutive start and rookie Miguel Amaya went 3 for 3 with his first major league home run as the Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Sunday.

Yan Gomes and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back homers off Ryan Weathers (1-4), and Dansby Swanson added a two-run double later in the second inning.

Amaya’s two-run drive off reliever Drew Carlton made it 7-0 in the third.

Stroman (6-4) allowed just an unearned run and four hits, striking out six. He lowered his ERA to 2.39.

Julian Merryweather, Michael Fulmer and Brandon Hughes each tossed a scoreless inning to finish the five-hitter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By RICHARD J. MARCUS
Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 