Stroman wins 4th straight start, Amaya hits 1st homer as Cubs beat Padres 7-1
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched six strong innings to win his fourth consecutive start and rookie Miguel Amaya went 3 for 3 with his first major league home run as the Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Sunday.
Yan Gomes and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back homers off Ryan Weathers (1-4), and Dansby Swanson added a two-run double later in the second inning.
Amaya’s two-run drive off reliever Drew Carlton made it 7-0 in the third.
Stroman (6-4) allowed just an unearned run and four hits, striking out six. He lowered his ERA to 2.39.
Julian Merryweather, Michael Fulmer and Brandon Hughes each tossed a scoreless inning to finish the five-hitter.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
By RICHARD J. MARCUS
Associated Press