Walker hits 100th homer, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 6-0 for 4th straight win

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit his 100th career home run, Tommy Henry threw seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Arizona improved to 33-23, the first time it has has been 10 games over .500 since 2018. The D-backs go for the four-game sweep over the Rockies on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Walker smashed No. 100 on a changeup from Peter Lambert in the fifth inning, hitting it high off the batter’s eye above the 407-foot sign in center. It was Walker’s 12th homer of the season and made it 6-0.

The Diamondbacks built a 5-0 lead by the end of the second, scoring three runs in the first and two in the second.

Rookie Corbin Carroll had RBI singles in both the first and second innings. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a two-run single in the first, and Pavin Smith brought home Jake McCarthy on a double down the right-field line in the second.

The early offense came against Colorado’s Dinelson Lamet (1-2), who was making his first start of the season after coming off the injured list. The righty gave up five runs on seven hits over three innings, striking out four.

Henry (3-1) cruised on the mound for the Diamondbacks, giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out seven. The lefty coaxed double plays in the third and fourth innings, wiggling out of his only real trouble.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte singled in the first and has reached base in 29 straight games. Smith, Carroll and McCarthy each had two hits.

The Rockies fell to 9-19 on the road. They’re 15-14 at Coors Field.

LATE BLOOMER

Walker got a late start to his big-league career, emerging as the D-backs’ starter at first base in 2019 when he was 28 years old.

He hit 29 homers that year and a career-high 36 in 2022. He also won a Gold Glove last season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Lamet was activated from the 15-day injured list. RHP Blair Calvo was sent to Triple-A. Lamet was the team’s 11th starting pitcher in 57 games.

UP NEXT

The teams finish their four-game series Thursday. The D-backs will start RHP Zach Davies (0-1, 5.68 ERA). The Rockies will counter with RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, 1.31 ERA).

