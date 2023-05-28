Rizzo delivers go-ahead hit, injures neck as Yanks chase Darvish early in 10-7 win over Padres View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead RBI single in New York’s seven-run third inning before injuring his neck on a pickoff play as the Yankees knocked out Yu Darvish early and beat the San Diego Padres 10-7 on Sunday.

Rizzo was injured when Kyle Higashioka picked off Fernando Tatis Jr. to end the sixth. As the first baseman leaned back to apply the tag, Rizzo collided with Tatis. Rizzo stayed on the ground for a few minutes and headed back to the clubhouse as the Yankees batted.

The Yankees said Rizzo’s exit was for precautionary reasons. Rizzo underwent testing and should be able to play Monday.

“You kind of get concerned but he’s a tough guy,” New York slugger Aaron Judge said. “He’s going to have the record for the most hit by pitches in a couple of years. So I think he can handle a lot, so I’m looking forward to seeing how’s doing.“

Jake Cronenworth hit a solo homer two batters in and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer off Gerrit Cole (6-0), who allowed six runs (five earned) and four hits in six-plus innings.

Judge homered off Darvish in the first and hit a tying RBI single ahead of Rizzo’s hit. Willie Calhoun, who was traded from the Dodgers to Texas for Darvish in 2017, hit an RBI double to knock out the right-hander.

“Man, just a string of really good at-bats,” manager Aaron Boone said. “That’s not easy to do there. Usually if you can get to a pitcher like Yu Darvish, usually it’s a big homer.“

Harrison Bader and Higashioka committed throwing errors that allowed Jose Azócar to score on his own RBI single in the second before contributing as New York matched its biggest inning this year.

“I think everybody’s a little upset at themselves and made a couple of bad mistakes on defense that shouldn’t have happened, especially when you got your ace on the mound,” Judge said. “Little things like that can’t happen against a good team like this, they’re going to capitalize. I think everybody kind of stepped up and let’s answer back here”.

Bader beat out a potential double play grounder to score Judge and scored on Calhoun’s hit that knocked out Darvish after stealing second. Higashioka doubled twice in the lengthy inning and hit an RBI double after scoring on rookie Anthony Volpe’s single.

Bader homered and Higashioka had an RBI single in the eighth.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who got the game-ending hit in the 10th Saturday, also had an RBI single

.“The guys picked me up when I tried to throw it in the second deck,” Higashioka said.

Darvish (3-4) allowed a season-high seven runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings in his first start against the Yankees in nearly six years. He had allowed seven runs in his first six career starts against New York.

“I thought I was pretty good for the first two innings,” Darvish said through a translator. “Obviously the third inning, maybe some of the ground balls found some holes through the defenders. Some missed locations and them taking advantage of that.”

It was Darvish’s first outing of less than five innings since lasting 1 2/3 innings at San Francisco April 12, 2022, snapping a 37-start streak — the second-longest of his career.

“It seemed like they were on his spin, on his heater when he threw it,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “Just one of those days they were looking for pitches and got them and maybe not his best as far as location.“

Juan Soto was scratched about 10 minutes before first pitch due to back tightness and was replaced by Azócar, who gave the Padres a 3-1 lead. Soto grounded out in the ninth against Clay Holmes, who allowed Brett Sullivan’s sacrifice fly before retiring Tatis on one pitch to end it.

Azócar hit a single that landed to the left of Bader to score Ha-Seong Kim, who stole second. Bader’s throw sailed over Higashioka’s head to the backstop. Higashioka retrieved the ball but his throw to third sailed into left field, allowing Azócar to score standing up.

The Yankees began the third with five straight hits and took the lead when Rizzo’s single went past the diving try of Odor at second. After center fielder Trent Grisham made a leaping catch on DJ LeMahieu, Bader was safe by a few steps at first and Calhoun’s double chased Darvish.

San Diego knocked out Cole when the first three hitters reached.

Jimmy Cordero fanned Tatis on three pitches to end the seventh and protect an 8-6 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Padres: SS Xander Bogaerts went 0 for 4 after not starting Saturday due to wrist soreness.

Yankees: OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (strained left hamstring) could start a rehab assignment Tuesday. … LHP Carlos Rodón (strained left forearm) will join the team on the road trip and throw a bullpen session Monday in Seattle. … 3B Josh Donaldson went 2 for 3 with a homer in his third rehab game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

UP NEXT:

Padres: open a three-game series in Miami against the Marlins Tuesday night.

Yankees: Domingo Germán (2-3, 3.75 ERA) returns from a 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance and opposes RHP Bryce Miller (3-1, 1.15) in the opener of a three-game series in Seattle Monday.

