Robert, Lynn star as White Sox beat Royals 5-2 for series sweep View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. homered, Lance Lynn pitched six effective innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep.

Romy González went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. The White Sox also improved to 12-8 since an ugly 10-game slide.

Lynn (3-5) allowed two runs and four hits in his second straight win. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.

Michael Massey hit a two-run homer for Kansas City, which finished with four hits. The last-place Royals have dropped seven of nine.

Kansas City right-hander Carlos Hernández pitched the first two innings, retiring his six batters. Max Castillo (0-1) then allowed five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Robert hit a solo drive in the fourth for his 13th homer, and Chicago went ahead to stay with three runs in the fifth.

With one out and runners on second and third, González tripled to right. Andrew Benintendi then made it 4-2 with a sacrifice fly on a foul ball to left.

Benintendi added an RBI single in the seventh, driving in Tim Anderson and helping Chicago close out its first winning homestand at 6-3.

Joe Kelly tossed a perfect ninth for his first save.

González started at shortstop in place of Anderson, appearing in only his second game in May. Anderson entered batting .211 with no homers and two RBIs over 17 games this month.

Manager Pedro Grifol said it was a maintenance day for Anderson. The two-time All-Star entered in the sixth after González moved to second base when Hanser Alberto departed with left shoulder soreness.

Massey put Kansas City ahead 2-0 in the second with a deep shot to right. Massey has three homers this year — all against Chicago.

FRAZIER RETURNS TO MAJORS

The White Sox promoted Clint Frazier from Triple-A Charlotte and cut fellow outfielder Jake Marisnick. Frazier went 1 for 3 and scored a run in his first big league game in almost a year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Mike Clevinger was placed on the 15-day injured list with right wrist inflammation. Clevinger is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA in nine starts. … OF/DH Eloy Jiménez will need a minor league rehab stint before returning, Grifol said.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Brady Singer (3-4, 7.09 ERA) faces Detroit RHP Michael Lorenzen. (2-2, 3.44 ERA) on Monday as Kansas City opens a six-game homestand.

White Sox: Neither starter had been named for Chicago’s game at Cleveland on Monday. Clevinger had been scheduled to start for the White Sox.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press