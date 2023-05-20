Cubs snap 5-game losing streak with 10-1 romp over Phillies View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nico Hoerner had two two-run doubles in his return from the injured list and the Chicago Cubs snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-1 on Friday night.

Marcus Stroman (3-4) allowed one run and three hits in six innings for the victory. The Cubs have won seven straight games over the Phillies dating to the 2021 season.

“It’s a great sign for our group that we were able to save the bullpen and create some positivity,” Hoerner said. “That was something we did well earlier in the year.”

The Phillies (20-24) have lost five in a row and showed visible signs of frustration as the game ended.

“The way we play, it’s on us,” Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper said. “Every guy in this clubhouse should be frustrating because of the way we are going about it right now and the mistakes we’re making. We’re not playing the game the right way. And when you don’t play mistake-free baseball, you lose ballgames.”

Part of the issue has been starting pitching, with Ranger Suarez lasting only two innings while allowing five hits and four earned runs on 66 pitches. It was the third time this week that a Phillies starter did not go longer than two innings.

“He looked like he was trying to find his changeup,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “That second inning, he got the ball up and over the plate. And then his pitch count got so high that – coming off an injury- I had to get him out.”

The Cubs put together a pair of four-run innings with Hoerner, who played in his first game after suffering a left hamstring strain against St. Louis on May 9, playing a key role with the matching doubles that scored Christopher Morel and Nick Madrigal. Morel hit his sixth home run of the season in the ninth.

“It is a continuation of the things that we have done well, which is getting on base and hitting with runners in scoring position,” Hoerner said. “We did a great job of cashing in tonight.”

Stroman allowed only Nick Castellanos’ sacrifice fly in the first inning while holding the Phillies to one hit in his final five innings. The Cubs got three hitless innings out of Julian Merryweather and Nick Burdi to finish things.

“I was way better with my mechanics and felt way sharper with great movement,” Stroman said. “Yan (Gomes) did a great job of mixing up my pitches.”

It was a solid outing for Stroman, who allowed six runs and seven hits in just 2 2/3 innings during a 16-3 loss at Minnesota on May 14.

“That was a really good outing for Stroman,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “He was able to overcome some of the mistakes that we made which was important for him and us. He continued to make pitches and get us out of jams.”

MAY DAY

The loss secured the Phillies’ second five-game losing streak of the month and dropped their overall record to 5-10. Over the past three seasons, Philadelphia is a combined 27-44 (.380) in May. In the rest of the season, the Phillies are 163-135 (.547).

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: OF Cody Bellinger (left knee contusion) was moved to the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 16 for what the club feels is a precautionary move.

Phillies: LHP Jose Alvarado (left elbow inflammation) threw from 75 feet for the second time since going on the injured list on May 10. … DH Bryce Harper (right elbow reconstruction) continued to increase his throwing distance with manager Rob Thomson indicating that Harper could stretch his throws to 90 feet in the next week. If that happens, Harper could end up at first base for the Phillies at some point in June.

UP NEXT

The second game of the weekend series features Phillies ace Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.53 ERA) taking on Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.66).

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press