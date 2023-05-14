Clear
Yandy Díaz leaves game vs Yankees with left groin tightness

By AP News
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz, center, reacts after hitting a double off New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Yandy Díaz leaves game vs Yankees with left groin tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz left Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees after the first inning with left groin tightness.

Díaz extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a leadoff double and took third on a groundout by Wander Franco. As he advanced, Díaz slipped running past the bag but stayed in and scored on a Brandon Lowe groundout.

After the Rays batted, Díaz was replaced by Issac Paredes.

Díaz hit his first career grand slam off Nestor Cortes during Tampa Bay’s five-run fifth in Saturday’s 9-8 loss and is batting .333 (15 for 45) during his hitting streak.

Diaz, who has led off in 38 games this year, tops leadoff hitters with a .321 average to go along with 10 homers and 24 RBIs.

