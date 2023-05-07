Blue Jays star Guerrero scratched with wrist discomfort View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was a late scratch from the lineup on Saturday because of left wrist discomfort prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It marked just the fourth time Guerrero has missed a game since the start of the 2020 season. On Friday night, Guerrero went 1 for 4 with an RBI single in the Blue Jays’ 4-0 victory over the Pirates.

The two-time All-Star is hitting .318 with seven home runs in 33 games this season.

Guerrero was scheduled to be the designated hitter on Saturday. Instead, Brandon Belt moved from first base to designated hitter and utility player Cavan Biggio started at first.

