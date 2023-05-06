Luis Robert Jr. homers as White Sox beat Reds 5-4 View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. and Elvis Andrus homered, helping Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Friday night.

Andrus erased a 3-0 deficit with a three-run shot in the fifth. Robert put the White Sox ahead to stay with a two-run drive against Hunter Greene (0-2) in the sixth.

Lynn (1-4) was charged with four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked none in his first win since Oct. 2.

Robert finished with three hits in Chicago’s fourth win in five games.

Jonathan India hit a solo homer for Cincinnati. Greene (0-2) allowed five runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

TJ Friedl put the Reds in front with an RBI double in the third, but he was thrown out by right fielder Gavin Sheets when he tried for a triple. Replay overturned the initial safe call as Friedl’s hand came off the bag during his slide.

Friedl also reached over the wall in right-center to rob Andrew Vaughn of a leadoff homer.

Cincinnati opened a 3-0 lead on RBI singles by Jake Fraley and Nick Senzel in the fourth. But Greene surrendered Andrus’ first homer since Oct. 4.

The Reds put the potential tying run on base in the ninth, but Fraley strayed too far off first on Henry Ramos’ routine fly to center. resulting in a double play.

Reynaldo López earned his fourth save for Chicago.

BIG STEP

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who is coming back from stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Hendriks is expected to make four or five appearances in the minors.

“Looking forward to seeing how he felt, and how he feels,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “We’ll be waiting here with open arms when he’s ready to go.”

TRAINERS ROOM

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada (back) began a rehab assignment with Charlotte as the designated hitter. He’s expected to play five innings on Saturday, then increase his innings on Sunday. He will be re-evaluated following an off day on Monday.

Reds: OF/1B Wil Myers, who has been on the 10-day IL since April 26 with an undisclosed illness, told reporters he tested positive for COVID-19. Myers has been working out at Great American Ball Park and could return this weekend.

UP NEXT

Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (2-1, 6.16 ERA) makes his seventh start. He has never faced any of the White Sox batters. Right-hander Mike Clevinger (1-2, 5.56 ERA) starts for Chicago.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press