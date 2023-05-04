Trout, Lamb homer in 9th, Angels rally to beat Cardinals 6-4 View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Trout and Jake Lamb hit solo homers in the 9th inning, Shohei Ohtani tied a career-high with 13 strikeouts and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles has won six of its last eight games, while the Cardinals have lost five in a row.

Ohtani didn’t get the decision, but did become the second player in MLB history to record 500 career strikeouts and hit at least 100 home runs, joining Babe Ruth.

Ohtani gave up four runs on five hits over five innings and allowed two home runs for the second straight outing. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits in an 8-5 win over Oakland on April 27.

The Angels trailed 4-3 heading into the top of the ninth before Lamb launched his second homer of the season to right-center off Giovanny Gallegos (1-1), tying the game at 4. With one out, Trout hit his eighth home run of the season to left for the eventual game-winning run. Anthony Rendon added a run-scoring hit.

Brandon Drury also homered for the Angels. Ryan Tepera (2-1) earned the win and Carlos Estevez picked up his seventh save of the season.

Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman homered for St. Louis, which at 10-21 is off to its worst start since the 1973 squad opened the season 8-23.

Carlson put the Cardinals ahead 4-3 with a two-run homer that capped a three-run outburst in the fourth inning. It was his first homer of the season. Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras opened the inning with back-to-back doubles.

Gorman gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead with his seventh homer of the season in the first. Drury tied the game with his sixth homer of the season in the second inning.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas allowed three runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Los Angeles shortstop Zach Neto was removed from the game in the fifth inning with a right finger contusion. He is considered day to day.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright will make his first start of the season on Saturday against Detroit. Wainwright suffered a groin injury in March while working out for the World Baseball Classic. The 41-year old made three rehab starts and allowed nine runs on 18 hits over 13 innings.

Los Angeles RHP Griffin Canning (1-0, 4.11) will face RHP Jack Flaherty (2-3, 3.94) in the final game of the three-game set on Thursday afternoon. Canning, who missed last season with lower back issues, allowed three earned runs on four hits over five innings in a 5-3 win over Oakland on April 25. It was his first win since July 2, 2021. Flaherty is making his first career start against the Angels.

