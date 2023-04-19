Conforto, Yastrzemski homer in 11th, Giants beat Marlins 5-2 View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Conforto and Mike Yastrzemski hit two-run homers off Devin Smeltzer in the 11th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants over the Miami Marlins 5-2 Wednesday to stop a five-game losing streak.

San Francisco didn’t have a hit after the fourth inning until Conforto, who pinch hit in the eighth, broke a 1-1 tie when he drove a hanging curveball from Smeltzer (0-1) over the wall in right-center for his fourth homer. Yastrzemski homered on an up slider, his first home run this year off a left-hander, for a 5-1 lead.

“I was just trying to hit a ball hard somewhere, not necessarily a homer,” Conforto said. “So I’ll try to keep that approach a little bit.”

Conforto has been limited to pinch hitting the previous five games because of a left calf strain. He remained in the lineup after replacing designated hitter Darin Ruff.

“You want to be out there on the field,” Conforto said. “When the team’s scuffling a little bit, you want to be out there that much more. It just feels good to be back on the winning side.”

Miami had won six of its previous seven games and the Marlins bullpen had pitched 20 2/3 scoreless innings

Camilo Doval (1-2) got three outs in the 10th around intentional walks to Luis Arraez and Jorge Soler. Doval struck out Bryan De La Cruz and Avisaíl García to end Miami’s threat.

Jon Berti hit an RBI double against Sean Hjelle in the 11th. Taylor Rogers entered with two on and one out, struck out Jazz Chisholm Jr. and hit Garrett Cooper with a pitch. Rogers then retired Arraez, the big league batting champion, on a groundout for his first save this year.

Miami finished 2 for 16 with runners with runners in scoring position.

“We had our chances and the right guys up at the right time,” manager Skip Schumaker said.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers left because of left forearm tightness after Ruff’s RBI double in the fourth put the Giants ahead. Rogers allowed one run, three hits and one walk in three-plus innings with three strikeouts.

“I didn’t have anything extension-wise, but at the point we’re at this season, it didn’t feel right to keep testing it,” Rogers said.

Cooper had an RBI single in the fifth against Alex Cobb, who gave up one run and five hits in five innings with eight strikeouts.

“Everybody pitched well,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “We had our hiccups along the way but I thought Cobb set the tone. He threw a lot of strikes.”

NEW AGE BALK

Cobb made three consecutive throws to first as he attempted to pick off Chisholm with Cooper batting in the third. Under this year’s new rule, the third unsuccessful throw resulted in a balk.

ROSTER MOVES

Giants: LHP Alex Wood was put on the 15-day IL because of a left hamstring strain and RHP Tristan Beck was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. OF Cal Stevenson wac acquired from Oakland for cash and LHP Sam Long was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Wood underwent imaging to determine the severity of his injury, sustained when he fielded a bunt Tuesday.

Marlins: INF Jean Segura had the day off. Segura originally was not in the lineup Tuesday because of a left pectoral issue but played.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Sean Manaea (0-0, 4.76) will start Thursday’s opener of a four-game home series against the New York Mets, who go with RHP Kodai Senga (2-0, 3.38).

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (0-0, 3.38) will start Friday’s opener of a three-game set at Cleveland, which starts RHP Zach Plesac (1-0, 6.92).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports