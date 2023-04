Urías throws 6 shutout innings, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2 View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a two-run homer, Julio Urías tossed six scoreless innings to outpitch Germán Márquez, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Jason Heyward homered for the second consecutive game and Max Muncy added a solo shot for the Dodgers, who have gone deep in six straight games. Their 13 homers lead the majors.

Smith got his third RBI of the game with a double that scored Mookie Betts in the eighth for a 5-0 lead.

Colorado scored twice in the ninth and had the bases loaded when pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon grounded out to end the game.

Evan Phillips earned his first save of the season.

Urías (2-0) recorded his 600th career strikeout in the first when Kris Bryant went down swinging.

The left-hander allowed five hits, with baserunners aboard in each of the first three innings, before retiring the final 11 batters he faced. Urías struck out six on another unusually cold and windy night at Dodger Stadium.

Urías pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the third. Ezequiel Tovar and Jurickson Profar singled back-to-back, and Yonathan Daza reached on a bunt single to third. Bryant took a called third strike before C.J. Cron grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Márquez (1-1) gave up four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

The Rockies started the game 5 for 11 and then went 0 for 17 until Bryant doubled leading off the ninth against Phil Bickford. Bryant scored on Elehuris Montero’s double.

The Rockies proceeded to load the bases when Phillips hit Elias Diaz in the hand with a pitch. Pinch-hitter Mike Moustakas’ sacrifice fly made it 5-2 before Blackmon grounded out to first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Daniel Bard threw a bullpen, his third since going on the IL because of anxiety issues. “He looked comfortable and confident,” manager Bud Black said.

Dodgers: INF Miguel Vargas (right thumb) was out of the lineup after getting hit by a pitch Monday. Although he can hit, his thumb affects his throwing. He’s expected to return Thursday when the team opens a road trip in Arizona. … INF Miguel Rojas (groin strain) also sat out. It’s hoped he’ll return Friday.

OOPSY

Playing second base, Betts drifted into right field tracking a popup by Alan Trejo in the seventh. Betts made the catch and tripped over a sliding Heyward, who was playing Betts’ usual position in right. Betts was helped up by Heyward and center fielder Trayce Thompson. Betts doubled leading off the eighth, but appeared to be favoring one leg over the other as he jogged to second.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-0, 0.00 ERA) starts the home opener Friday against Washington.

Dodgers: RHP Dustin May (0-0, 0.00) starts at Arizona on Friday in the opener of a seven-game trip.

