McCutchen passes 1,000 career RBIs as Brewers beat Reds 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing 1,000 RBIs for his career, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Friday night.

McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. The five-time All-Star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to 1,002 RBIs.

“I’ve been doing it for a while, I guess,” said McCutchen, a 14-year veteran who won the 2013 NL MVP award with Pittsburgh. “Anybody who can have that attached to them means you’ve been doing it for a while and doing it right.”

“Longevity,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s being good for a long time. It means 100 RBIs a year for 10 years. That’s wild. It means playing a lot of games and staying healthy and then doing a lot of damage.”

Milwaukee (81-70) earned its third consecutive win. Heading into the day, the Brewers trailed Philadelphia by 2 1/2 games for the third NL wild card.

Luis Perdomo (3-0), Milwaukee’s second pitcher, tossed 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball. Matt Bush surrendered an unearned run in the eighth before Devin Williams got four outs for his 14th save. Williams fanned the side in the ninth.

“Luis was incredible tonight,” Counsell said. “Ten outs on 27 pitches is unheard of. Luis pitching into the sixth helped us win a game, can help us with a game tomorrow and can help us win a game on Sunday.”

Cincinnati lost for the 12th time in 15 games. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run double, and Stuart Fairchild had two of the Reds’ seven hits.

Milwaukee left-hander Eric Lauer pitched 2 2/3 innings in his first start since Sept. 7 after being sidelined by elbow tightness. He allowed two runs and five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

The Brewers tied the game in the second on Victor Caratini’s RBI double and right fielder Aristides Aquino’s throwing error.

Cincinnati right-hander Luis Cessa (4-4) pitched 4 2/3 innings in an emergency start after Mike Minor was placed on IL with left shoulder soreness. He was charged with three runs, two earned, and six hits. He also tied a career high with four walks.

The Reds (59-92), trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history, have lost seven of their last eight home games.

“We have to make some adjustments,” Reds manager David Bell said. “We’re looking for ways to get stuff going and consistently getting runners on base to get some more opportunities.”

RUNNING WILD

The Brewers stole four bases. It was the first time they had stolen that many in a game since Sept. 6, 2016, against the Cubs.

POWER OUTAGE

For the first time in 17 games this season, the Brewers did not hit a home run against the Reds.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Freddie Peralta (right shoulder) is Sunday’s scheduled starter. Peralta has been out since May 23.

Reds: INF Donovan Solano was scratched from the lineup because of an eye infection.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee RHP Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.12 ERA) starts on Saturday night after he struggled in his previous outing against the New York Mets, allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings. Reds RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-3, 3.97 ERA) will be activated from the injured list for his first start since Aug. 19. He had been sidelined by right biceps soreness.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports