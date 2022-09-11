Blue Jays score early and often in 11-7 victory over Rangers View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half game of AL wild-card leader Tampa Bay.

Gausman (12-9) allowed five runs on two homers — a three-run shot by Adolis Garcia in the first inning and a two-run homer by Sam Huff in the sixth. He went 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine, which is one short of his season high.

Bo Bichette, who had five homers in his last four games, hit three doubles all to the opposite field.

The Jays batted around twice in the first three innings against Kohei Arihara (1-3), who also gave up a two-run homer to Jansen in the fourth. Tim Mayza earned his first save of the season.

Garcia’s home run, which snapped an 0-for-11 streak, had an exit velocity of 113 mph to equal his career best. He returned to the lineup for the first time since Tuesday and, still bothered by a sore glute muscle, was the designated hitter instead of playing in the outfield.

Arihara, who pitched six seasons in Japan before joining Texas last year, allowed a major-league high 11 runs on 12 hits and five walks.

The Rangers have lost 12 of their last 13 games, falling a season-low 20 games under .500.

SHORT HOPS

The Blue Jays have won 14 of their last 16 road games. … Rangers 2B Marcus Semien had two singles to extend his on-base streak to 21 games, the longest active streak in the majors. … Toronto OF Teoscar Hernandez (paternity list) was scheduled to return to the team on Saturday night or Sunday, then spend one day on the restricted list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (left oblique strain) could make his first start since Aug. 1 during Monday’s doubleheader at Miami.

UP NEXT

Rangers LHP Martin Perez (10-6, 2.82 ERA) will start Sunday’s series finale. He was sixth in the AL in ERA going into Saturday, has lost his last two starts, including 1-0 at Houston last Monday. The Blue Jays didn’t name a starter before Saturday’s game.

