Clear
80.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Walker’s 3 hits lift Diamondbacks over slumping Royals, 7-3

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte slides home to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Jake McCarthy during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Walker’s 3 hits lift Diamondbacks over slumping Royals, 7-3

Photo Icon View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Christian Walker had three hits, including a run-scoring double, to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Walker’s two-out double highlighted a three-run eighth against Josh Staumont (3-3) to extend the Diamondbacks’ lead to 5-1.

Arizona starter Zach Davies didn’t allow a baserunner until Bobby Witt, Jr., hammered his 17th homer to left field with one out in the fourth.

Nicky Lopez and Witt tripled during a two-run eighth to cut Arizona’s lead to 5-3.

Royals starter Jonathan Heasley pitched out of trouble in each of the first four innings, allowing a hit and a walk in each frame. Heasley escaped damage when the Diamondbacks went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Heasley’s most uncomfortable moment came in the fourth as he paused twice to vomit behind the mound. He eventually had to leave the game when the problem recurred with two out in the fifth.

Arizona tied the game in the sixth on Geraldo Perdomo’s two-out hit off reliever José Cuas’ leg.

Jake McCarthy delivered a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh, giving the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead.

Alek Thomas had three hits and a walk as Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak.

Joe Mantiply (2-4) got four outs to earn the win.

HITTING SLUMP

The Royals were outhit 13-5 and have gone a franchise-record eight consecutive games without more than six hits. They have lost seven of nine.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals RHP Jonathan Heasley was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. RHP Collin Snider was optioned to Omaha, and C Sebastian Rivero was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

The Diamondbacks claimed RHP Reyes Moronta off waivers from the Dodgers and designated IF Jake Hager for assignment.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.78 ERA) will face Royals RHP Brady Singer (6-4, 3.27) on Wednesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By MARC BOWMAN
Associated Press

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 