Walker’s 3 hits lift Diamondbacks over slumping Royals, 7-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Christian Walker had three hits, including a run-scoring double, to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Walker’s two-out double highlighted a three-run eighth against Josh Staumont (3-3) to extend the Diamondbacks’ lead to 5-1.

Arizona starter Zach Davies didn’t allow a baserunner until Bobby Witt, Jr., hammered his 17th homer to left field with one out in the fourth.

Nicky Lopez and Witt tripled during a two-run eighth to cut Arizona’s lead to 5-3.

Royals starter Jonathan Heasley pitched out of trouble in each of the first four innings, allowing a hit and a walk in each frame. Heasley escaped damage when the Diamondbacks went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Heasley’s most uncomfortable moment came in the fourth as he paused twice to vomit behind the mound. He eventually had to leave the game when the problem recurred with two out in the fifth.

Arizona tied the game in the sixth on Geraldo Perdomo’s two-out hit off reliever José Cuas’ leg.

Jake McCarthy delivered a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh, giving the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead.

Alek Thomas had three hits and a walk as Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak.

Joe Mantiply (2-4) got four outs to earn the win.

HITTING SLUMP

The Royals were outhit 13-5 and have gone a franchise-record eight consecutive games without more than six hits. They have lost seven of nine.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals RHP Jonathan Heasley was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. RHP Collin Snider was optioned to Omaha, and C Sebastian Rivero was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

The Diamondbacks claimed RHP Reyes Moronta off waivers from the Dodgers and designated IF Jake Hager for assignment.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.78 ERA) will face Royals RHP Brady Singer (6-4, 3.27) on Wednesday night.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press