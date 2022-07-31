Drizzle
Estrada leaves Giants' game with Cubs after hit by pitch

By AP News
San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada remains on the ground after being hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in San Francisco, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Estrada leaves Giants' game with Cubs after hit by pitch

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada left Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet in the fifth inning.

Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr., recalled earlier Saturday from Triple-A Iowa, hit Estrada with an 84 mph changeup, sending him to the ground immediately. Estrada was on his back and spoke to training staff, eventually getting helped to his feet and back to the clubhouse.

Jason Vosler pinch-ran for Estrada and took over at shortstop. Leiter remained in the game for Chicago.

Estrada, 26, is batting .262 with nine home runs and 41 RBI this season.

