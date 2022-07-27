Clear
Alfaro gets key 10th-inning hit as Padres beat Tigers 6-4

By AP News
San Diego Padres' Luke Voit get hit by a pitch from Detroit Tigers' Gregory Soto with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to give the padres a 4-3 lead in a baseball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Alfaro gets key 10th-inning hit as Padres beat Tigers 6-4

DETROIT (AP) — Jorge Alfaro capped San Diego’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, and the Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Luke Voit finished with three RBIs for San Diego after he was hit by a bases-loaded pitch from All-Star Gregory Soto (2-5) in the 10th. After Matthew Batten struck out swinging for the second out, Alfaro drove in Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado with a single to right.

Cronenworth was hit by a pitch leading off the inning, and Machado reached on shortstop Javier Báez’s throwing error.

Detroit got one back on Jeimer Candelario’s RBI double in the bottom half. But Nick Martinez retired Willi Castro on a fly ball to center, earning his fourth save.

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

