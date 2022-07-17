Cardinals-Reds game postponed because of rain View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds was postponed on Sunday because of rain.

The final game of the three-game set was called at 12:31 p.m. local time. It will be made up on Sept. 17 as part of a day-night doubleheader.

St. Louis won the first two games of the series 11-3 and 7-3. The teams will meet in the first game after the All-Star break on Friday in Cincinnati.

The rainout stalled the comeback of St. Louis pitcher Steven Matz, who was scheduled to start. Matz returned from the 15-day injured list on Sunday and would have made his first appearance since May 22 when he left the game after four pitches because of left shoulder impingement.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado was selected to the All-Star team, but has decided not to attend the event in order to rest his back.

UP NEXT

Reds: Begin a 10-game homestand on Friday against St. Louis. Cincinnati will also host Miami and Baltimore.

Cardinals: Will kick off a 10-day, eight-game road trip in Cincinnati on Friday. The trip includes stops in Washington and Toronto.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press