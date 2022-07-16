Clear
Darvish fans 9 in 7 innings, Padres top Diamondbacks 5-3

By AP News
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Darvish fans 9 in 7 innings, Padres top Diamondbacks 5-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A fired-up Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven innings and the scuffling San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night.

Austin Nola hit an early two-run double to help the Padres win for only the second time in seven games.

Ketel Marte had three hits and scored twice for the Diamondbacks, including a solo homer to center field off Darvish (8-4) in the first inning.

San Diego answered with three runs off Madison Bumgarner (5-9) in the second. Nola drove in two with a double down the left-field line and scored from third on Esteury Ruiz’s single two batters later.

The Padres tacked on two more in the third on an RBI single by Ha-Seong Kim and Nola’s double-play grounder.

Christian Walker smashed a long two-run homer off Darvish after Marte singled in the fourth, making it 5-3.

Darvish allowed five hits and walked two. Taylor Rogers retired the side in order in the ninth for his 25th save, second-most in the majors.

Bumgarner lasted five innings, giving up five runs — four earned — and eight hits. Arizona relievers Kyle Nelson, Luke Weaver and Caleb Smith each pitched a scoreless inning to keep it close.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Ian Kennedy (blood clot in right calf) is expected to return right after the All-Star break. A recent ultrasound showed the clot had dissolved, and Kennedy is expected to pitch in an Arizona Complex League game Saturday.

Padres: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. was cleared to begin his swinging progression, and he started it Friday afternoon at Petco Park with light work off a tee, manager Bob Melvin said. However, the Padres have not given a projected return date to game action. Tatis underwent surgery to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist on March 16. At the time, the team offered a three-month timetable. … OF Jurickson Profar and RHP Steven Wilson were activated from the injured list. Profar was back in the leadoff spot after he sustained a concussion and a cervical sprain in a scary collision with infielder C.J. Abrams last week. Wilson rejoined the bullpen after recovering from a left hamstring injury. OF José Azocar and RHP Tayler Scott were optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks LHP Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 5.33 ERA) starts Saturday against LHP Sean Manaea (4-4, 4.09) in the middle game of the series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By RICHARD J. MARCUS
Associated Press

