Greinke pitches 5 scoreless innings, Royals beat Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit ball and the Kansas City Royals slowed the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Sunday.

A day after the Guardians got a season-high 23 hits in a 13-1 romp, Greinke (3-5) and four relievers combined on a five-hitter.

Greinke struck out five and walked one in his 222nd career win.

In the third inning, Greinke threw his 50,000th total pitch in the majors. Now in his 19th season, the 38-year-old righty became the 17th pitcher to reach that feat since 1988, when pitch count data became available. Justin Verlander is the only other active player to reach the mark.

MJ Melendez drove in two runs and Andrew Benintendi extended his on-base streak to an AL-best 19 games. Benintendi hit an RBI single in the fifth and Melendez had a two-run single later in the inning.

Kyle Isbel and Nicky Lopez also had RBI singles for the Royals.

Zach Plesac (2-6) gave up three earned runs and six hits in five innings. He began the game with a 6-0 record against the Royals in 11 career appearances.

Owen Miller recorded the lone extra-base hit for Cleveland and scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

The win snapped a streak of six straight rubber-game losses at home for Kansas City dating to last Sept. 5.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: 1B-OF Josh Naylor was scratched from the starting lineup with lower back discomfort.

Royals: 2B Whit Merrifield was removed from the game at the start of the fifth inning with right toe discomfort. Merrifield holds the longest active games played streak in the majors with 553.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: RHP Jonathan Heasley (right shoulder tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day injured list and LHP Foster Griffin was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in the corresponding move.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (4-5, 3.86 ERA) will open Cleveland’s eight-game homestand against AL Central foes, starting with a four-gamer against the Chicago White Sox.

Royals: Kansas City will continue its homestand with a four-game series against Detroit with a twinbill on Monday. RHP Brad Keller (4-9, 4.37) will start Game 1 and LHP Daniel Lynch (3-7, 4.95) is expected to take the mound in Game 2.

BY CODY FRIESEN

Associated Press