Clear
89.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Phils: Harper surgery went well, but no timetable for return

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, bottom, reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell as Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro checks on him duirng the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Phils: Harper surgery went well, but no timetable for return

Photo Icon View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had successful surgery to repair his broken left thumb on Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said, but there is no timetable for his return.

Philadelphia remains hopeful the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.

“It went very well,” Thomson said.

Thomson deferred all other questions about the surgery to Harper, who is expected to return to Philadelphia sometime this week to address the situation.

Harper was injured on Saturday night by a fastball from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell.

The 29-year-old Harper is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

small payday loans online no credit check $255 payday loans online same day

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
small payday loans online no credit check $255 payday loans online same day

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 