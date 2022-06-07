Greene retires 20 straight in rain-shortened win for Reds View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene allowed a bunt single to begin the game and then faced the minimum through seven innings, retiring his final 20 batters as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 in a rain-shortened game Monday night.

Brandon Drury hit his 10th homer of the season. Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson each had a two-run double.

The start was delayed 13 minutes due to showers, then a larger line of storms moved in and halted play with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. After a total of 46 minutes in delays, the game was called.

The rain came down so heavy and quick in the seventh that it pooled on the tarp, preventing the grounds crew from pulling it over the baselines and the third base portion of the infield, which became saturated before auxiliary tarps could be brought in.

The second overall pick in the 2017 draft, Greene (3-7) yielded a bunt single down the third base line by Daulton Varsho to begin the game. Varsho was caught stealing to complete a double play after Josh Varsho struck out.

Greene never permitted another baserunner.

The hard-throwing rookie finished with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. He threw 87 pitches in the first one-hit complete game for the Reds since Luis Castillo pitched one at St. Louis on Sept. 11, 2020.

The last complete-game shutout of fewer than nine innings for a Reds pitcher was by Trevor Bauer in a scheduled seven-inning game on Aug. 19, 2020, at Kansas City.

Bronson Arroyo had the last rain-shortened complete game for Cincinnati on July 1, 2013, against the Giants in a game called after six innings.

Drury hit a solo home run in the first. He had a team-leading five homers in May.

Madison Bumgarner (2-5) threw 30 pitches in the first inning, but the Reds managed just one run and left the bases loaded. The veteran left-hander needed 108 pitches to get through five and had words with plate umpire Dan Merzel on a few occasions.

Despite throwing 53 pitches, Bumgarner allowed only two runs through the first two innings — one on Nick Senzel’s RBI single. Bumgarner gave up four runs and eight hits in all.

The Reds added three runs off Taylor Widener in the seventh before the game was called. Albert Almora Jr. had an RBI single after Stephenson’s two-run double.

Joey Votto’s double in the first was his 800th career extra-base hit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Carson Kelly (left oblique strain) had the day off but is expected to continue his rehab stint at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. … OF David Peralta left in the fourth with back spasms after making a diving catch. Cooper Hummel replaced him in left field.

Reds: INF Mike Moustakas was placed on the injured list with an unspecified ailment. … 2B Jonathan India will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. … RHP Vladimir Gutierrez had an MRI and was diagnosed with a UCL strain. He will not throw for two weeks.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Tyler Gilbert makes his fourth appearance and third start of the season Tuesday.

Reds: Rookie RHP Graham Ashcraft makes his fourth major league start. He won two of the first three, including a stretch of 13 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press