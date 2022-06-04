Mancini hits long home run, Orioles beat Guardians 5-4 View Photo

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini hit the longest home run by an Orioles player this season, Rougned Odor had a shot that landed on Eutaw Street and Baltimore beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Saturday.

Austin Hays also homered for the Orioles.

José Ramírez and Andrés Giménez hit home runs for Cleveland.

“I think when it warms up, the ball starts to jump,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We kind of knew that was going to happen. There was a lack of home runs early and the weather played a big part in that. And now the ball was carrying. Trey smoked that baseball and (Odor) and Hayes, that was fun to watch.”

Reliever Félix Bautista (2-1) picked up the win and Jorge Lopez got the last four outs for his seventh save. The Guardians loaded the bases in the eighth, but Lopez retired Josh Naylor on a flyball to end the threat.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie allowed five runs and on just three hits with four strikeouts and three walks over seven innings. McKenzie has allowed eight homers over his past four starts.

“It was kind of a strange line,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He threw three hits and they were all home runs. He’s been really good. Thinking these kids aren’t going to be perfect probably isn’t fair.”

Ramírez gave the Guardians a 1-0 lead in the first with a homer off Tyler Wells. It was his 14th homer of the season and league-leading 53rd RBIs. Wells allowed two runs and two hits over four innings.

“I didn’t want to come out of the game,” Wells said. “That’s just the competitive side in me. I’m glad that Hyder was able to pull me aside and talk to me about it. That makes the decision easier, but at the same time, too, I still wanted to be out there.”

Mancini tied the game in the bottom half with a homer that traveled 438 feet.

Giménez gave the Guardians a 2-1 lead with a towering shot that traveled 418 feet and was the first to land on Eutaw Street this season.

Hays, who had a season-high 13-game hitting streak end the previous night, gave the Orioles the 4-2 lead with a three-run drive in the third.

Odor provided a 5-2 lead with another deep home run in the fourth that also landed on Eutaw Street.

DISTANCE

It was just the third time in the history of Camden Yards that two homers landed on Eutaw Street in the same game and the first since 2012.

MOVES

Orioles: INF Jahmai Jones has cleared unconditional release waivers and been released.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: C Austin Hedges (right quadriceps muscle) is expected to be back Sunday. “He might not have that blazing speed,” Francona joked.

Orioles: C Adley Rutschman got the day off after playing the previous night. The Orioles top prospect is batting .149 with a double and triple over 12 games since being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on May 21.

UP NEXT​​

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (1-4, 5.40 ERA) allowed one run and five hits with five strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Monday.

Orioles: Hyde said he will announce the starter Sunday morning from either the current roster or from Triple-A Norfolk.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press