Angels-Yankees game rained out, split doubleheader Thursday

By AP News
A tarp covers the field during a rain delay before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees scheduled for Wednesday night was rained out.

The teams will play a day-night doubleheader Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch the first game starting at 1:05 p.m. Los Angeles rookie Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter earlier this season, is set to pitch the second game at 7:05 p.m.

More rain is in the forecast, however.

Nestor Cortes will pitch the first game for the Yankees and Jameson Taillon will start the second game.

New York won the opening game of the series 9-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Angels to their sixth straight loss.

