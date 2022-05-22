Musgrove sharp, Machado homers as Padres top Giants 2-1 View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball to remain unbeaten, Manny Machado homered and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Saturday.

Jurickson Profar had two hits as the Padres extended their winning streak to three with their fifth win in six games.

Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who lost their third straight after winning eight of 10.

Musgrove (5-0) struck out four and walked three on 100 pitches. The Padres are unbeaten in his eight starts.

Taylor Rogers worked the ninth, pitching around Austin Slater’s leadoff single for his 16th save in 17 chances.

Machado’s eighth homer, a 425-shot to center, came off a 1-2 fastball that Carlos Rodón (4-3) left over the middle of the plate, breaking a scoreless tie in the top of the third.

The Padres extended their lead in the sixth when Trent Grisham’s squeeze bunt scored Luke Voit.

Voit doubled to left leading off the inning and took third when Austin Nola followed with a single.

Flores’ fourth homer came with one out in the eighth off reliever Robert Suarez.

The Giants’ best scoring chance against Musgrove came in the sixth when they had runners at first and second with one out after Tommy La Stella doubled leading off and Mike Yastrzemski walked. Musgrove got Darin Ruf to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Rodón struck out six and walked one in six innings of five-hit ball.

STREAKING STARTER

The Padres’ eight-game winning streak in Musgrove’s outings to start the season is the second longest in franchise history since they won Andy Hawkins’ first 12 starts in 1985.

TOUGH OUT

Joc Pederson was 2 for 2 with a double against Musgrove. He’s 8 for 14 with seven extra-base hits including four home runs over his career against Musgrove.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Lefty-hitting 1B Eric Hosmer was out of the starting lineup against Giants lefty starter Rodón. Hosmer had been in the lineup every game since April 18.

Giants: C Curt Casali was placed on the seven-day concussion list. Newly acquired C Mike Papierski’s contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento, and he was in Saturday’s starting lineup for his MLB debut. INF/OF Luke Williams was designated for assignment to make room for Papierski on the 40-man roster. … Brandon Belt was a late scratch from Saturday’s lineup. He was originally in the lineup as a DH.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-1, 2.17 ERA) will make his first start since May 9. He pitched three scoreless innings of relief in his last outing Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Giants: LHP Alex Wood (3-2, 3.93) is 4-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 17 appearances, including 11 starts, against the Padres.

