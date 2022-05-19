Robert homers, drives in 4 as White Sox beat Royals 7-4 View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Robert homered and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox rallied past the Kansas City City Royals 7-4 Thursday to win the five-game series.

Robert delivered a pair of RBI singles before hitting a two-run homer into the left field stands in the eighth. His sixth home run of the season capped Chicago’s sixth come-from-behind win.

Pinch-hitter Adam Engel gave the White Sox their first lead with an RBI single in the seventh off Gabe Speier (0-1) that broke a 4-all tie.

Tim Anderson had two hits, two walks and two RBIs, recording his 10th multi-hit outing in his last 18 games.

Chicago took three of five from the Royals. It was the first five-game series at Kauffman Stadium since Chicago also won three of five in April 2018.

Bennett Sousa (2-0) earned the victory as four Chicago relievers held Kansas City scoreless over the final four innings. Liam Hendriks worked around a pair of singles for his 12th save.

Hunter Dozier had three hits and drove in three runs for the Royals. He had a two-run homer in the first and an RBI single in the third.

Kansas City scored in each of the first three innings against Vince Velasquez, recording an extra-base hit in each frame.

Royals starter Carlos Hernandez struggled with his control, walking five and allowing five hits in three-plus innings.

Chicago loaded the bases on consecutive hits to start the fourth before Anderson hit a two-run single, driving Hernandez from the mound.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals OF Michael A. Taylor was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals OF Dairon Blanco was selected from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Continue their road trip in New York where LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 5.54 ERA) faces Yankees LHP Nelson Cortes (2-1, 1.35 ERA).

Royals: LHP Daniel Lynch (2-2, 3.30 ERA) goes against Twins LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 1.80 ERA).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press