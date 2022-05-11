Robbie Ray pitchers Mariners past Phillies 5-4 View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray pitched into the sixth inning and had 10 strikeouts, the most by a Seattle pitcher this season, and the Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Ray (3-3) gave up two runs on two hits while walking two in 5 2/3 innings.

Nick Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura had solo homers for Philadelphia, which has lost six of eight. Phillies manager Joe Girardi was ejected in the second inning for arguing when the Mariners’ Adam Frazier was called safe after inadvertently knocking the ball out of first baseman Hoskins’ glove on a play that led to a Seattle run.

Ray started with four perfect innings but ran into trouble in the fifth. He gave up Castellanos’ leadoff homer and struggled with his control as Segura scored on a walk and a pair of wild pitches. Ray gave up a second walk and only got out of the inning when catcher Luis Torrens threw out Matt Vierling on a third-strike wild pitch that went to the backstop.

Aaron Nola (1-4) lost his fourth straight decision, giving up four earned runs on nine hits.

Paul Sewald allowed a run while getting four outs but held on for his first save.

Seattle took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on run-scoring singles by Eugenio Suarez and Julio Rodriguez and scored another pair in the fifth. After loading the bases, Nola hit Ty France with a pitch and J.P Crawford drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

In the second, Torrens hit a one-out infield single and took second base on a throwing error by Nola. In the next at-bat, Frazier hit a grounder to second. The throw to first beat Frazier, but Hoskins had to stretch up the line to catch it, and Frazier hit Hoskins’ glove as he reached first, knocking the ball loose. Frazier was called safe as Torrens scored.

Girardi came out to argue with first base umpire Brian Knight and then crew chief Bill Miller at third. As the discussion went on, Girardi grew more heated and was eventually ejected by Miller.

Torrens was also ejected in the eighth inning for his reaction after he was called out on a checked third-strike swing.

MISCUES

The Phillies had four errors, a season high, including two by Hoskins. One of Hoskins’ errors was charged when Frazier knocked the ball out of his glove, and another came on a pickoff attempt in the sixth that was initially charged to Nola. It was the first multi-error game of Hoskins’ career.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Crawford was back in the starting lineup after missing two games with back spasms.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Bailey Faulter (0-1, 4.91 ERA) will be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make the second start of his career. Faulter has pitched in four games for Philadelphia this year, all in relief, and has allowed four runs on eight hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Seattle: RHP Logan Gilbert (4-0, 1.36) makes his seventh start of the season. The AL pitcher of the month for April has the second-best ERA in the American League.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By DAIMON EKLUND

Associated Press