Rockies rally with two outs in 9th, beat Diamondbacks 4-1 View Photo

PHOENIX (AP) — Yonathan Daza, José Iglesias and Connor Joe hit consecutive, two-out, run-scoring singles in the ninth inning to help the Colorado Rockies rally past the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado trailed 1-0 entering the ninth and pieced together four runs off Arizona closer Mark Melancon (0-3), who had a 1.08 ERA coming into the game. C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon led off the inning with singles but Melancon retired the next two batters, bringing up Daza, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh.

Daza lined a ball up the middle to tie the game and Iglesias followed with a go-ahead single that was just out of the reach of Arizona third baseman Josh Rojas. Joe capped the rally with a single up the middle that sent home two runs — including one that scored because of an Arizona throwing error — for a 4-1 lead.

Jordan Luplow stole back-to-back bases in the eighth to help the D-backs take a brief 1-0 lead.

The 28-year-old Luplow has good speed but isn’t necessarily known as a huge stolen base threat with just seven swiped bags over his six years in the big leagues. He walked with one out and then stole second. On the very next pitch, he made a surprising dash for third, sliding in safely when Ryan McMahon missed on his tag.

Ketel Marte followed with a walk and then Christian Walker drove his run-scoring double off the right-field wall, just out of the reach of Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon.

But the Diamondbacks couldn’t hold the lead and their four-game winning streak was snapped.

Colorado’s Daniel Bard worked the ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances this season.

The game stayed scoreless through seven innings thanks to great pitching performances from Arizona’s Zach Davies and Colorado’s Kyle Freeland.

The right-handed Davies threw 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out six.

Freeland countered with six scorleess frames, giving up give five hits and two walks while striking out five. The lefty got out of a two-out, bases loaded jam in the sixth when Nick Ahmed hit a grounder back to the pitcher.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Manager Bud Black told reporters that star OF Kris Bryant (back) will remain in Arizona to rehab while the Rockies continue their road trip in San Francisco early next week. The Rockies have their spring training facility in nearby Scottsdale.

Diamondbacks: Activated RHP J.B. Wendelken from the 10-day injured list and sent RHP Luis Frias to Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up the three-game series on Sunday. The D-backs will send RHP Zac Gallen (1-0, 1.27 ERA) to the mound. The Rockies will counter with RHP German Marquez (0-2, 6.92).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer