Gallen out-pitches López, Diamondbacks outlast Marlins 5-4 View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Zac Gallen outpitched Pablo López as the Arizona Diamondbacks built a lead and held on to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 Monday night.

David Peralta homered, singled twice and drove in three runs, and Daulton Varsho hit two doubles for the Diamondbacks, who have won five of seven. Arizona’s Jordan Luplow had two hits and two RBIs.

In a matchup of starters who entered with ERAs under one, Gallen (1-0) threw 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball. He allowed five hits, struck out six and hit two batters.

López’s string of 18 2/3 scoreless innings ended in the first on Peralta’s two-run homer. Varsho hit a leadoff double before Peralta sent López’s first pitch over the wall in right.

The Diamondbacks chased López (3-1) after two-out RBI singles by Luplow and Peralta in the fifth that made it 4-0.

López, who earlier Monday was named NL Pitcher of the Month for April, allowed four runs, six hits, walked two and struck out seven. His ERA rose from 0.39 to 1.61.

Arizona padded its lead on Luplow’s RBI single off Marlins reliever Richard Bleier in the seventh.

Down 5-0, Miami rallied with four runs against Gallen and reliever Noe Ramirez in the seventh. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-out, two-run double off Ramirez. Jesús Aguilar followed with an infield single that scored two as Chisholm raced from second and beat first baseman Christian Walker’s throw. Ramirez retired Jorge Soler on a fly to left for the third out.

Gallen hit Avisail Garcia and Garrett Cooper to start the inning and his outing ended after he struck out Brian Anderson. Ramirez relieved Gallen and hit Jacob Stallings to load the bases.

Joe Mantiply pitched a perfect eighth and Ian Kennedy pitched around a single and walk in the ninth for his second save.

CELEBRATED MATCHUP

Much was made of the Gallen-López matchup, but another faceoff that drew attention involved Gallen and Chisholm Jr. Gallen and Chisholm were traded for each other July 31, 2019, and they had their first confrontation Monday. Chisholm flew out twice and grounded out to second in his at-bats against Gallen.

ROSTER MOVES

The Diamondbacks designated IF Matt Davidson for assignment and optioned RHP Taylor Widener to Triple-A Reno. … The Marlins optioned RHP Zach Pop to Triple-A Jacksonville and designated RHP Shawn Armstrong for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: IF Josh Rojas (strained right oblique) is scheduled to play rehab games soon.

Marlins: José Devers (right shoulder impingement) is progressing with his throwing program. The next step would be appearing in extended spring training games.

UP NEXT

RHP Humberto Castellanos (1-1, 5.79) will start the middle game of the series for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. The Marlins will go with LHP Trevor Rogers (1-3, 5.09).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports