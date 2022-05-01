Schwarber HR as Phils bounce back from no-hitter, beat Mets View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning Saturday night as the Philadelphia Phillies bounced back from being no-hit by beating the New York Mets 4-1.

Held hitless by five Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss Friday night, the Phillies broke through when Nick Castellanos led off the second with a single.

Mets starter Taijuan Walker and reliever Trevor May blanked the Phillies through six innings before J.T. Realmuto drew a one-out walk in the seventh from Adam Ottavino (1-1).

Schwarber, who entered Saturday hitting .164, followed by homering to right-center field for a 2-1 lead. Alec Bohm walked and scored when Odubel Herrera chased Ottavino with a two-out double.

Rhys Hoskins homered leading off the eighth.

Six Phillies pitchers combined on a four-hitter.

James Norwood (1-0) struck out one in a perfect sixth. The Mets put two on with two outs in the eighth against Jeurys Familia before Corey Knebel entered and walked pinch-hitter J.D. Davis.

But Knebel got Brandon Nimmo to ground out on the next pitch, then worked around a Francisco Lindor single in the ninth to earn his fourth save.

Philadelphia starter Kyle Gibson made a throwing error in the fifth that set up an unearned run.

Gibson allowed two hits and walked five with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Walker, who was activated from the injured list prior to the game after being sidelined since April 12 with right shoulder bursitis, allowed two hits and walked two with one strikeout over five innings.

A BUCK FOR SHOWALTER’S THOUGHTS

Mets manager Buck Showalter didn’t spend too much time reflecting on seeing a team of his pitch a no-hitter for just the second time — the first was by the New York Yankees’ Jim Abbott against Cleveland on Sept. 4, 1993.

“You don’t think about those things too much — I don’t know, are you supposed to have one every other year?” Showalter said. “It’s rare and it was fun and I loved (how) the players and fans got a real kick out of it. I was kind of curious how they were going to react after. I thought they reacted perfectly.”

NO-NO CHANGING IT UP

Phillies manager Joe Girardi used the same lineup as he did in Friday’s no-hitter. It’s the first time this century that a team has started the exact same lineup the game after being no-hit.

“Same lineup? Yeah, they’re due,” Girardi said. “That’s the bottom line.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Mickey Moniak (broken right hand) has begun to swing and throw lightly. Moniak was hit in the hand by a pitch in an exhibition game April 7.

Mets: RHP Sean Reid-Foley left in the middle of an at-bat against J.T. Realmuto in the eighth. Reid-Foley fired high on a 2-0 count and immediately motioned for a trainer. … J.D. Davis (left ankle) appeared in a game for the first time since he was hit in the left ankle by a pitch from the St. Louis Cardinals’ Genesis Cabrera on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.20 ERA) lasted six innings in beating the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday — his longest start since last July 8.

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (3-0, 1.80 ERA) hasn’t lost in his last 23 starts, the longest streak since Walker Buehler went 23 straight starts without a loss for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2019-2021.

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press