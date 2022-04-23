Otto outpitches former high school teammate, Texas tops A’s View Photo

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Glenn Otto earned his first major league win, outpitching former high school classmate Adam Oller and leading the Texas Rangers over the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Friday night.

Otto (1-0), called up from Triple-A Round Rock before the game, pitched two-hit ball for five innings. The 26-year-old allowed one run while striking out five and walking one.

Oller (0-2) was tagged for five runs and five hits in five innings. The 27-year-old made his third career start and was seeking his first big league win.

The rookie right-handers both attended Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas, graduating a year apart from one another.

Nathaniel Lowe homered to continue his fast start this season and Andy Ibañez also connected for Texas.

A night after rallying from five runs down to beat the Mariners and end a five-game losing streak, the Rangers scored five times in the second inning.

Texas relievers Matt Moore, John King and Garrett Richards combined for four scoreless innings to complete the two-hitter.

Lowe extended his hitting streak to eight games, matching a career high, with a two-run homer off Oller in the fifth. The Rangers first baseman entered the day batting .396 and was 6 for 13 over the first three games of this road trip.

Two batters later, Ibañez hit his first homer of the season to put the Rangers up 3-0.

Otto was perfect through three innings before the A’s broke through in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Sean Murphy and Seth Brown.

A’S TO HONOR DAVE STEWART

Former A’s pitcher and 1989 World Series MVP Dave Stewart will have his jersey No. 34 retired by the A’s on Sept. 11. Stewart won 119 games over eight seasons in Oakland, pitching 49 complete games, nine shutouts while compiling a 3.73 ERA.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list with a low-grade left knee sprain. The move is retroactive to April 20.

Athletics: RHP James Kaprielian (inflamed right AC joint) threw a bullpen session with Triple-A Las Vegas without problem. Manager Mark Kotsay was unsure what the next step in Kaprielian’s rehab will be. … 3B Kevin Smith (left ankle bone bruise) did some light activities on the field.

UP NEXT

A’s RHP Frankie Montas (2-1, 3.63 ERA) takes a two-game winning streak into Saturday’s game. Montas has two wins in eight career appearances (five starts) against Texas. Rangers LHP Martín Pérez (0-2, 6.75) will be working on extended rest after losing his first two starts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press