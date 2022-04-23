Perez’s 3 RBI, home run push Pirates over Cubs 4-2 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Roberto Perez drove in three runs, Michael Chavis broke a tie with a home run in the fourth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Friday night.

The Cubs were held scoreless over the final seven innings by Pirates left-hander Jose Quintana and four relievers in a game that started nearly six hours late because of forecasted inclement weather.

The Pirates have won two consecutive games, while the Cubs dropped their fourth consecutive game.

Perez hit a two-run single in the second to snap a streak of 10 2/3 scoreless innings by Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly (1-1) to start the season. Perez led off the fifth with his first homer of the season to extend the Pirates’ lead.

After going hitless in his previous 10 at-bats, Perez has three hits in his last six at-bats.

Michael Hermosillo snapped an 0-for-12 slump to start the season by hitting a two-run double in the second to account for the Cubs’ scoring.

Two batters earlier, Quintana was struck on the left leg by a line drive by Jonathan Villar but stayed in the game. Quintana, who pitched for the Cubs from 2017-20, pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out three, walking three and giving up three hits.

Pirates relievers have held the Cubs scoreless over 10 1/3 innings in the first two games of this four-game series. Chicago’s Nick Madrigal grounded to second with the tying run at first to give Chris Stratton his second save in as many nights. Chase De Jong (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Smyly pitched five innings, had four strikeouts, and gave up six hits, four runs and one walk.

Seiya Suzuki snapped an 0-for-10 rut with a single to start the eighth, but reliever David Bednar struck out the next three batters.

A first-inning rally ended when Willson Contreras grounded into the Cubs’ major league-leading 17th double play.

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a single in the first and is now 7-for-13 in four games against the Cubs and is batting .362 (17-for-47) lifetime against them.

TRAINER’S ROOM

PIRATES: OF Anthony Alford (right wrist sprain) was reinstated from the 10-day IL. INF/OF Hoy Park was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

CUBS: OF Clint Frazier was placed on the 10-day injured list due to an appendicitis. OF Alfonso Rivas was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. … RHP Alec Mills (lower back strain) will make a rehab start Saturday at Iowa. … LHP Wade Miley (elbow soreness) threw a bullpen session Friday.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Zach Thompson (0-1, 9.00) will face the Cubs on Saturday. Thompson allowed six runs in four innings Monday night in a 6-1 loss to the Brewers.

Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 6.08) will take the mound against the Pirates. Hendricks allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings Monday in a 4-2 win over the Rays.

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press