Suzuki, Marsh help Angels to 7-2 win over Houston Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Jo Adell tied a career-high with three hits and Kurt Suzuki and Brandon Marsh drove in two runs each as the Los Angeles Angels used a big fifth inning to break open the game and cruise to an 7-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Both teams were missing stars. Los Angeles center fielder Mike Trout was sidelined for a second game with a bruised left hand and Houston second baseman Jose Altuve out after straining his left hamstring Monday.

But the Angels got third baseman Anthony Rendon back after he sat out of Monday’s game because of a stomach bug. He had two hits to help Los Angeles rebound after an 8-3 loss in the series opener.

The Angels led by 1 when Taylor Ward and Rendon singled with one out in the fifth, and Ward took third on right fielder Kyle Tucker’s fielding error.

Matt Duffy singled into shallow right field to score Ward and extend the lead to 3-1. An RBI single by Jack Mayfield on a grounder to left made it 4-1 and chased starter Framber Valdez (1-1).

Bryan Abreu took over and was greeted by a two-run double from Suzuki. Marsh’s two-out single sent another run home to extend it to 7-1.

Los Angeles starter Patrick Sandoval allowed four hits with an unearned run in four innings. Oliver Ortega (1-1) walked one in two scoreless innings for the win.

Valdez was tagged for six runs, eight hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings after pitching 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Angels for a win on opening day.

Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a solo homer for the Astros in the seventh and Chas McCormick had two hits on a night Houston was 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

Suzuki walked with one out in the second before a double by Adell. The Angels took a 1-0 lead when Suzuki scored on a sacrifice fly by Marsh.

There were two outs in the third when Peña reached on catcher’s interference. Michael Brantley walked before Peña scored on a double by Alex Bregman to tie it at 1-all.

There was a runner on first with no outs in the fourth when Mayfield singled on a ball hit near the corner of right field. But Tucker snagged the ball after it bounced off the wall, and his throw to second beat Mayfield as he was trying to stretch the hit into a double.

Suzuki walked after that to leave runners at first and third before an RBI single by Adell put the Angels up 2-1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Manager Joe Maddon said Trout tested his hand taking swings in the cage Tuesday and could return Wednesday. … The Angels recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioned LHP Kenny Rosenberg there before Tuesday’s game.

Astros: Manager Dusty Baker said Altuve will not play Wednesday and could miss a few days but that the team hopes to avoid placing him on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Shohei Ohtani (0-2, 7.56 ERA) looks for this first career win against the Astros when he opposes Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.48) in the finale of the series Wednesday. Ohtani is 0-3 with a 5.92 ERA in six career starts against Houston.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer