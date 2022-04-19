Machado, Padres hand Reds 7th straight loss, 4-1 View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado had a two-run homer among his three hits and Sean Manaea pitched six strong innings for the San Diego Padres, who won 4-1 on Monday night to hand the Cincinnati Reds their seventh straight loss.

The Padres extended their major league record with 12 straight errorless games to open a season.

The Reds took a rare lead when Tommy Pham, who played with the Padres the last two seasons before leaving as a free agent, hit a solo homer with two outs in the first. It was his first of the season and doubled his hit total. Pham finished with three hits.

That was the extent of the Reds’ scoring, though. The Padres came right back when Austin Nola hit a leadoff single and Machado followed with a line-shot homer to left field off Nick Lodolo (0-2), who was making his second big league start.

Kim Ha-seong hit an RBI single in the fourth. Machado doubled leading off the seventh, advanced on Jake Cronenworth’s groundout and scored on Luke Voit’s sacrifice fly.

Manaea (2-1) held Cincinnati to one run and six hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two. Taylor Rogers pitched the ninth for his fifth save in as many chances.

Lodolo allowed three runs and six hits in five innings, struck out eight and walked two.

Soccer stars Alex Morgan and Abby Dahlkemper of the expansion San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League threw out the ceremonial first pitches, to Joe Musgrove and rookie C.J. Abrams.

Padres: Relief pitcher Austin Adams has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for at least six weeks, manager Bob Melvin said. … Fernando Tatis Jr., on the IL with a fractured left wrist, made some throws at shortstop. Melvin said he saw the video of Tatis tripping while playing soccer in the outfield before Sunday night’s game. “Visually maybe not the best look,” Melvin said. “I talked to him a little bit about that, but he’s trying to get a little bit of conditioning. He is protected as far as the hand goes.”

The middle game of the series Tuesday night features Reds LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-1, 6.14 ERA) against Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (1-0, 1.42).

