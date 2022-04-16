Orioles edge Yankees 2-1 on bases-loaded walk in 11th View Photo

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aroldis Chapman walked home the winning run in he 11th inning to give the Baltimore Orioles a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

The Yankees didn’t score in either extra inning, and Baltimore finally pushed its automatic runner across in its half of the 11th. Anthony Bemboom and Kelvin Gutiérrez drew one-out walks against Clarke Schmidt (0-2).

A night after throwing just four of 16 pitches for strikes against Toronto, Aroldis Chapman came on and struck out Cedric Mullins before walking Ramón Urias on a full count slider that was just high.

New York manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire Tom Hallion at the conclusion of the game.

The Orioles won despite going 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position. They didn’t need a hit in the 11th.

Joey Krehbiel (1-0) earned his first major league win, part of a stellar performance by a Baltimore bullpen that’s been surprisingly effective this season.

Giancarlo Stanton had three hits for the Yankees, although he was credited with the last one leading off the 11th when his grounder hit Anthony Rizzo, the automatic runner, between second and third. That meant Rizzo was out and Stanton took first. That was the only batter to reach base against the Baltimore bullpen in 5 2/3 innings, but the play hurt New York’s chances even more.

New York went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Jordan Montgomery allowed three hits in five scoreless innings for the Yankees.

Stanton’s RBI single in the third brought in the game’s first run. Kyle Higashioka, who was 1 for 18 entering the game, led off the third with a double. After moving to third on Rizzo’s groundout, he scored on Stanton’s broken-bat single.

Baltimore’s Jordan Lyles allowed a run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

New York pitched shutouts in two of its previous three games, but the bid for another ended in the seventh when Austin Hays led off with a double, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Mateo’s single.

The Yankees missed a great chance to add to their lead in the sixth. After two singles and a walk, Lyles left the game with the bases loaded and one out. Dillon Tate relieved him, and Aaron Hicks bounced into a double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: LHP John Means went on the 10-day injured list. The team announced that Means had a strained left elbow. Manager Brandon Hyde described the injury as a forearm muscle strain, but he said more tests were coming to look at the elbow.

UP NEXT

Jameson Taillon (0-1) takes the mound for the Yankees against Baltimore’s Tyler Wells (0-1) on Saturday night. It will be the first home start of Wells’ career.

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer