Brantley’s clutch hit in 9th lifts Astros over D-backs 2-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Brantley delivered a go-ahead single in the ninth inning, Jose Siri hit a homer and a key double, and the Houston Astros edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 1 in the ninth when the Astros pieced together a two-out rally against Mark Melancon (0-1) started by Siri’s hustle double into right-center. It looked as though it would only be a single but Siri never stopped, sprinting into second as Pavin Smith’s throw was late.

Jose Altuve followed with a walk and then Brantley pounced on the first pitch, slicing a single into left field for his third hit of the game, scoring Siri.

Ryan Pressly handled the bottom of the ninth for his third save, working around a leadoff single by Seth Beer. Pressly struck out Carson Kelly on a high fastball to end the game.

Siri — who was batting ninth — gave the Astros a 1-0 lead in the fifth with a 456-foot homer that landed on the concourse in left-center. The Diamondbacks evened it in the sixth when Christian Walker hit his own no-doubt drive into the left-field seats.

Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner gave up one run and five hits over five innings, walking two and striking out two.

Luis Garcia threw four scoreless innings for Houston. Hector Neris (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth.

SEEING STROM

Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom faced his former team for the first time since leaving Houston during the offseason.

Strom had a successful run as the Astros’ pitching coach from 2014-21. Over the past four seasons, Houston led the majors with 5,339 strikeouts and 277 quality starts. The Astros were second during that span with a 3.60 ERA.

MAKING MOVES

The Diamondbacks called up INF Yonny Hernandez and sent 1B/3B Drew Ellis to Triple-A Reno. Ellis had one hit in eight at-bats and struck out four times in the season-opening series against the Padres.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. was on the field before the game and threw 25 times from 60 feet. He’s trying to come back from a flexor strain sustained during the playoffs last season. … Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that DH Yordan Alvarez was “under the weather” and wasn’t at the ballpark. Baker said a few coaches were sick, too.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen was originally scheduled to make his first start of the season Tuesday, but was scratched on Monday because of a small cut on his right thumb. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Gallen would likely pitch in the Mets series this weekend in New York.

UP NEXT

The Astros and Diamondbacks wrap up their two-game series with a day game Wednesday. The Diamondbacks will send RHP Merrill Kelly (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound to face LHP Framber Valdez (1-0, 0.00).

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer