White Sox-Tigers game postponed until Monday due to rain
DETROIT (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up on Monday at 1:10 p.m.
The Tigers stalled the White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday.
Chicago’s magic number for clinching the division remain at two. It plays the second-place Cleveland Indians on the road in a five-game series beginning Thursday.
The White Sox are closing in on their first division title in 13 years.
