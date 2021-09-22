Mostly Clear
White Sox-Tigers game postponed until Monday due to rain

By AP News
Fans watch Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal bat as rain falls during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up on Monday at 1:10 p.m.

The Tigers stalled the White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday.

Chicago’s magic number for clinching the division remain at two. It plays the second-place Cleveland Indians on the road in a five-game series beginning Thursday.

The White Sox are closing in on their first division title in 13 years.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

