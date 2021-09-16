Rockies-Braves postponed due to soggy field, no makeup set View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — The Colorado Rockies game at the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to a soggy field caused by rain.

A makeup date was not immediately announced.

The NL East-leading Braves entered Thursday 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place Philadelphia.

The start of the game was pushed back almost 2 hours in hopes the wet field would become playable. There was more rain Thursday morning following steady rain Wednesday night.

The Braves and Rockies are not scheduled to play again this season and don’t have matching days off. Each team wanted to play the game as scheduled Thursday, if possible, though they also had to consider travel plans for Friday games.

Atlanta is off for a three-game series in San Francisco, while Colorado was due to start a set in Washington on Friday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker, Rockies manager Bud Black, Rockies interim general manager Bill Schmidt and Braves chairman Terry McGuirk met with umpire CB Bucknor, Braves field director Ed Mangan and others on the field before the decision was made to postpone the game.

A possible makeup date if necessary could be Oct. 4, the day after the last scheduled game of the regular season. The Rockies are slated to play their last regular season game at Arizona on Oct. 3, making for a potentially long flight for the one makeup game, if needed.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves RHP Chris Martin (right elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. RHP Luke Jackson was placed on the paternity list. Martin was placed on the IL on Sept. 2 and threw a perfect inning for Triple-A Gwinnett in a rehab outing Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado’s road trip continues on Friday when LHP Kyle Freeland (5-8, 4.76) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series at Washington.

Braves: In a matchup of division leaders, Atlanta opens its set at San Francisco on Friday with RHP Ian Anderson (7-5, 3.61) scheduled to start. Anderson was Thursday’s scheduled starter.

