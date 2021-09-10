Indians snap 25-inning scoreless streak, beat Twins 4-1 View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes, Oscar Mercado and José Ramirez homered, and the Cleveland Indians scored for the first time in three games, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Thursday night.

Reyes’ two-run shot in the third inning against Andrew Albers snapped the Indians’ 25-inning scoreless streak. The 418-foot blast to center also gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

The Indians managed just two runs while dropping the first three games of the series, including 3-0 losses on Tuesday and Wednesday. They were limited to one baserunner on Wednesday on Amed Rosario’s single in the seventh.

Indians starter Cal Quantrill (5-3) pitched a career-high 7 2/3 innings Thursday night, allowing one run on Miguel Sanó’s homer in the second. The right-hander gave up four hits and struck out five while improving to 5-1 in 12 outings since July 10.

Sanó and Quantrill exchanged gestures in the seventh following an at-bat that featured the slugger jawing back and forth with catcher Austin Hedges. Quantrill had a fair amount of blood on the right side of his pants late in his 109-pitch outing.

Mercado’s homer just inside the foul pole in left made it 3-1 in the fourth, and Ramirez added his team-high 33rd of the season in the seventh off Ralph Garza Jr.

Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 22nd save, completing a four-hitter with Quantrill and Blake Parker. Cleveland avoided being swept by Minnesota in a four-game home series for the first time.

Albers (1-2), who was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to make a spot start, allowed three runs and six hits in four innings. The Twins had won four straight on the road.

Harold Ramirez and Yu Chang had two hits apiece for the Indians.

SCRATCH THAT

Twins right-hander Randy Dobnak was scheduled to start, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right middle finger. Dobnak, who is 1-7 with a 7.64 ERA, missed 61 games with the same injury before being activated on Sept. 1. Pitching coach Wes Johnson said Dobnak experienced discomfort in the finger Wednesday while playing catch in Cleveland.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: LHP Taylor Rogers (left middle finger sprain), who has been on the IL since July 27, was examined by a hand specialist to determine the next step in his rehabilitation. Rogers has converted 48 of 60 save situations since 2019.

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (right shoulder strain) threw a two-inning simulated game earlier in the day at Triple-A Columbus. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner reported no physical issues and is slated to begin a rehab assignment next week.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Griffin Jax (3-3, 6.79 ERA) starts Friday against Kansas City at Target Field.

Indians: RHP Eli Morgan (2-6, 5.48) pitches Friday against Milwaukee at Progressive Field. Morgan has won once in his last 10 starts, working six scoreless innings against the Twins on Aug. 17.

