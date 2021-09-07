A.J. Alexy has 2nd phenomenal start, Rangers top Angels 4-0 View Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A.J. Alexy allowed one hit over six innings in his second straight phenomenal start to begin his major league career, and Jose Trevino drove in two runs in the Texas Rangers’ 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Alexy (2-0) retired his final 13 batters and didn’t allow a baserunner after the second inning, improbably improving on his impressive big league debut last month. After pitching five innings of scoreless, one-hit ball in that game against Colorado, the rangy right-hander matched those totals precisely at the Big A and then exceeded them by striking out the side in the sixth.

Alexy became the first pitcher in modern major league history to go at least five scoreless innings while allowing fewer than two hits as a starter in each of his first two career appearances.

Alexy struck out seven while winning his duel with Jaime Barría (2-3), who started out with two rocky innings before retiring 14 consecutive Rangers. Barría yielded eight hits and three runs over seven innings, but remained winless in six starts since July.

DJ Peters and Yonny Hernández drove in early runs before Trevino added an RBI double in the seventh and a run-scoring single in the ninth for the last-place Rangers, who split the four-game series with two straight wins at Angel Stadium.

Jared Walsh had two of the Angels’ five hits as they bookended their nine-game homestand with shutout losses. although they went 5-2 in between.

Alexy, who pitches only out of the stretch, is a former Dodgers draft pick acquired by Texas in the long-ago trade for Yu Darvish. Alexy had never pitched above High-A before this season, and he is only in the majors because of the Rangers’ COVID-19 problems — but he has heartily seized the opportunity.

Walsh’s leadoff single in the second was the Angels’ only hit off Alexy, who also walked two batters in the second before stranding two runners to end the inning.

Six of the Rangers’ first 10 batters got hits. Peters delivered an RBI single in the first after homering twice Sunday in his first career four-hit game, and Hernández added an RBI single in the second.

Alexy and Barría combined to retire 27 consecutive batters from the second inning to the seventh, when Yohel Pozo beat out an infield single for Texas. Trevino then drove him home with a double inches inside the left-field line.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning threw a live bullpen. He has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Aug. 25, but should return soon. … RHP Drew Anderson is at Triple-A Round Rock to begin a rehab assignment soon. He has been on the COVID-19 injured list for two weeks.

Angels: RHP Austin Warren is back with the team after quarantining in Baltimore. His return date isn’t set.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Rookie RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.56 ERA) is expected to return from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday in Phoenix when the trip continues against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Angels: Rookie LHP Packy Naughton (0-1, 4.00 ERA) takes the mound in San Diego on Tuesday when Los Angeles opens an eight-game road trip.

___

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer