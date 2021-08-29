Perez homers, Seager answers in M’s 4-3 win over Royals View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday.

Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and helping them avoid a four-game series sweep at home.

Perez nearly recorded another homer, lasering an RBI single off the top of the wall in right-center in the eighth. Nicky Lopez scored from first to cut Seattle’s lead to 4-3, but Drew Steckenrider worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Perez’s solo shot off Marco Gonzales (6-5) in the sixth was his fifth in five games. He started the series with grand slams in consecutive games, provided the deciding margin with a two-run homer Saturday, and then tied the game at 1 on Sunday.

The catcher matched Mike Sweeney’s team record of five consecutive games with a homer, set in 2002. The major league record for consecutive games with a homer is eight.

Perez also moved into a tie for fourth on the Royals career list with 190 homers. His 12 homers in August tied Chili Davis and John Mayberry for Kansas City’s most homers in a month.

He has 38 homers this year, tied with Mike Moustakas (2017) for second on Kansas City’s single-season list. Jorge Soler holds the record with 48 in 2019.

Perez has 17 homers since the All-Star break, tied for the major league lead. Seager has 15 since the break.

Michael A. Taylor of Kansas City and Seattle’s Jarred Kelenic also went deep.

Gonzales pitched seven innings of five-hit ball to improve to 5-0 in his last 10 starts dating to July 9.

Royals starter Brady Singer permitted two runs, one earned, and three hits in six innings. Tyler Zuber (0-1) took the loss after giving up Seager’s home run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: LHP Richard Lovelady was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained ligament in his left elbow. Manager Mike Matheny said Lovelady is scheduled for tests on Monday morning.

Mariners: CF Kyle Lewis (right meniscus surgery) could make a rehab appearance at Triple-A Tacoma on Monday or Tuesday after completing a workout in the outfield, manager Scott Servais said. Servais met with Lewis recently to discuss the possibilities for the rest of the season, including a return to the lineup if his rehab assignment goes well. He’ll start out in a designated hitter role in Tacoma.

UP NEXT

Royals: After an off day, Kansas City hosts Cleveland on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. RHP Zach Plesac (8-4, 4.78 ERA) pitches for the Indians.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (11-5, 3.54 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a three-game set against AL West-leading Houston. Seattle is 17-7 when Flexen starts.

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press