Bryant, Ruf lead Giants past Mets 3-2 for 3-game sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Kris Bryant launched an early two-run homer, pinch-hitter Darin Ruf broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single and the San Francisco Giants beat the plummeting New York Mets 3-2 on Thursday night for a three-game sweep.

Pete Alonso clocked a two-run drive off the restaurant windows beyond the left-field foul pole, but the Mets finished 2-11 in a pivotal stretch of games against the Giants and Dodgers — the top two teams in the majors.

The untimely slide dropped New York from a half-game back in the NL East to 7 1/2 behind first-place Atlanta.

Next, the third-place Mets play 15 in a row against Washington and Miami, the bottom two teams in the division. But it might be too late to get back in the race.

Bryant connected in the first inning off Carlos Carrasco for his 24th home run of the season and sixth with the major league-leading Giants since they acquired him from the Chicago Cubs at the July 30 trade deadline. Four have come against the Mets since Aug. 16, including a solo shot in Wednesday night’s 3-2 victory.

Alonso tied it with a two-run homer in the sixth that chased starter Alex Wood.

Mike Yastrzemski singled against Seth Lugo (3-2) to begin the eighth, and Curt Casali was grazed by a pitch. Ruf grounded a single through the right side to give the Giants a 3-2 lead.

Casali, starting in place of nicked-up catcher Buster Posey, was replaced on the bases by Chadwick Tromp after experiencing dizziness. He took a foul ball off the mask earlier in the game.

Jarlin García (5-3) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, and José Álvarez retired pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil on a grounder with the bases loaded to end the bottom of the eighth.

Tyler Rogers got three quick outs in the ninth for his 12th save.

Carrasco permitted two runs and three hits in a season-high seven innings, his best outing by far in six starts with the Mets after missing much of the year with a hamstring injury. He struck out five, walked none and set down his final 13 batters.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Posey missed his second consecutive game because of discomfort in his left knee. “No long-term concerns for Buster. Just giving him an additional day,” manager Gabe Kapler said. … Casali will be evaluated Friday. … 1B Brandon Belt went on the bereavement list to attend his grandmother’s funeral Friday in Texas. He is likely to rejoin the team Saturday in Atlanta and be activated Sunday, Kapler said. Wilmer Flores, a fan favorite with the Mets, started at 1B against his original team. … 2B Donovan Solano was placed on the injured list with no reason given, which is how the Giants have been handling COVID-19 IL moves this season. San Francisco recalled Tromp and infielder Thairo Estrada from Triple-A Sacramento. … RHP Anthony DeSclafani (right ankle inflammation) was scheduled to throw a bullpen with an eye toward coming off the injured list Sunday to start in Atlanta.

Mets: Noah Syndergaard threw 16 pitches in a rehab start for High-A Brooklyn, his first competitive outing since getting shut down in May with elbow discomfort in his recovery from March 2020 Tommy John surgery. The right-hander gave up a leadoff homer, the only hit he allowed in one inning. He struck out one. “It’s definitely a sigh of relief and a step in the right direction,” he said. Syndergaard revealed that doctors advised him not to throw his slider the rest of the year because perhaps the torque on his elbow from that pitch caused his setback. So he’s scrapped his curveball for now, too. He said he thinks he can be effective with just a four-seam fastball, two-seamer and changeup. The team has indicated Syndergaard could return in September as a reliever, and he said he’s open to any role. After the season, he can become a free agent. “I can’t imagine leaving New York or leaving the Mets,” Syndergaard said. … Backup catcher Tomás Nido (sprained left thumb) could come off the injured list Friday or Saturday. Starting catcher James McCann (lower back spasms) is taking batting practice but isn’t quite as close.

UP NEXT

Giants: Head to Atlanta for a three-game series between National League division leaders. RHP Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.47 ERA) is expected to come off the COVID-19 injured list to start Friday night against LHP Max Fried (11-7, 3.49).

Freddie Freeman and the Braves should be well-rested, too, coming off a rare set of consecutive days off built into their schedule.

San Francisco plays its next 10 games against the Braves, the NL Central-leading Brewers and the rival Dodgers.

Mets: LHP Rich Hill (6-5, 4.13 ERA) pitches Friday night against Washington RHP Paolo Espino (3-4, 4.28) in the opener of a three-game series. Hill is 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA in six games — five starts — for the Mets since he was acquired from Tampa Bay.

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer